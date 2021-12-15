MISSOULA — When Montana’s 14 seniors exhausted their eligibility Friday, none of them freed up any scholarships for the Griz to use in recruiting.
Seniors were permitted to return for an extra year of eligibility this fall season because of the pandemic. They could stay on scholarship, but their scholarship amounts and roster spots didn’t count toward the team’s regular numbers.
Those restrictions are returning: 110 players on the roster, 85 players on some sort of scholarship and 63 total scholarships to divide up. Now there’s six recruiting classes that have to fit into those numbers, which are normally divided into only five recruiting classes, because the 2020 recruiting class that got an extra year and the 2021 class were both true freshmen this fall.
“You have to be a salary cap guy,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said Wednesday as the three-day early signing period opened.
Given those limitations, it was viable for the Griz to sign 12 players, a rather small-sized class compared to past years. They need space because they’ll still be looking for transfers to add to this year’s recruiting class, and they could have space freed up if players on the team transfer.
Ten signees are from the state of Montana, and the in-state tuition means full-ride scholarships are less expensive, partial scholarships cover a higher percentage of attendance costs and it’s more affordable for walk-ons. The Griz also couldn’t load up on walk-ons to save money because there’s a roster limit.
“We think they have the right mettle about them and have a chance to be successful,” Hauck said of the in-state signees.
This recruiting cycle featured the return of a regular recruiting calendar in June as coaches and players were permitted to meet in person, which wasn’t the case with the 2021 recruiting class. All 12 players who the Griz signed came to at least one of their camps, allowing the coaches to build a relationship with them in addition to seeing their abilities in person.
Some signees had a connection to UM, while the coaches had a link with people who knew the other players well. Helena’s Marcus Evans, Hamilton’s Tyson Rostad and Sam Alford of Utah, an early enrollee, have brothers on the team. Missoula Sentinel’s Joe Weida is the son of UM’s head athletic trainer. Laurel’s Beau Dantic has had family members play for the Griz.
Other in-state signees dreamed of playing for UM: Helena’s Kaden Huot and Chase McGurran, Kalispell Glacier’s Patrick Rohrbach, Jefferson’s Joey Visser, Missoula Hellgate’s Ian Finch and Polson’s Braunson Henriksen. Eli Gillman of Minnesota reminded the coaches of a Montana kid because he shut down his recruiting once he committed, even as bigger schools came calling.
“We really like the fact that we know these kids,” Hauck said. “We know them inside and out. We know everything about them. A lot of them we’ve known since they were young. That’s a real positive. You have very little surprise on who’s walking in the door.”
Missoula Sentinel senior Zac Crews didn’t sign with UM and wasn’t part of the Spartans' signing day event Wednesday. His status has been uncertain since some Griz players seemed to take offense to his use of a racial slur in a Venmo post from 2020, which was shared on Twitter by former Grizzly Brennan Corbin. Crews has publicly apologized for the comment.
Hauck was non-committal when asked if the Griz planned to sign any more freshmen this recruiting cycle. They had 58 true freshmen or redshirt freshmen on the team this year.
“I don’t know how to answer that right now,” he said. “It’s up in the air. We’ll have to see. Our 110, 85, 63 numbers are hard and fast. That’s what it is, so we’ll have to see where that is. That’s not changing weekly or daily, that could be changing hourly right now, and then it’ll stop, and then it’ll get going again in January.”
Most, if not all, high school players signed for this class, although the early signing period ends Friday and the regular signing period begins Feb. 2 and ends April 1. The Griz will now focus more on procuring transfers from junior college or the transfer portal.
Hauck’s philosophy is to have the classes balanced, but he’s having to adapt that because of the changing times with the one-time transfer rule, which allows players to leave with no repercussions of having to sit out for a season at their new school. There were 6,000 kids in the transfer portal on Tuesday.
“My philosophy normally would be we’re going to take all freshmen, and then if we have attrition to injury or whatever, we’ll fill in,” he said. “But right now, we’ve got (58) freshmen, we don’t need to get younger.”
