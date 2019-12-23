MISSOULA — Robbie Patterson was afraid to make the call.
This wasn’t a call on the football field, where the Montana signee is a confident operator of the offense as a dual-threat quarterback. This was a call he had to make with bad news, and one that could alter his future in a potentially significant way.
The Maryland-born Patterson, who moved to southwestern Oregon at a young age, had already been under-recruited out of high school and had to prove himself in junior college. And the journey was going well until it wasn’t because another obstacle was put in his way.
So Patterson picked up the phone in August 2018, dialed Montana offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach, and told him he had torn the PCL and meniscus in his left knee. He would need to undergo surgery to get back on the field and would miss the entire 2019 season.
“When I got hurt, I was scared to call him because injuries are never the best thing for recruiting,” Patterson said. “So, I was nervous to call him, but I ended up calling him, and he felt really bad that I got hurt.”
Patterson was already dejected about the injury, having to miss the season and knowing there would be months of rehab ahead. But he was reassured by the time he hung up the phone because Rosenbach and head coach Bobby Hauck were still interested in the 2-star recruit.
As Patterson navigated rehab, Rosenbach would periodically check in with him about how he was recovering. The Griz coaching staff invited him to the Nov. 9 home game against Idaho and offered him a full-ride scholarship. He fell in love with the facilities, the campus and most importantly, the coaching staff.
Patterson committed four days later and signed on Dec. 18, passing up a walk-on opportunity from Oregon State and bringing with him three years of eligibility when he enrolls in January and tries to win the vacated starting spot left by Dalton Sneed.
“That was a thing that played into my decision to come to Montana because coach Hauck and coach Rosenbach believed in me even though I got hurt,” Patterson said. “It really seemed like they wanted me there, so that was a huge part of me deciding to come.”
Junior college route
Now at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Patterson was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and track at South Medford High School in Medford, Oregon.
He was a football team captain, a two-time all-conference first-team quarterback, a second-team punter and the conference’s offensive MVP his junior year. As a senior, Patterson led South Medford to a state runner-up finish in Class 6A, the state’s largest classification.
Looking to play Division I football, he heard from Ivy League schools like Columbia, Princeton and Cornell, none of which offer athletic scholarships or compete in the FCS playoffs. So Patterson reached out to all the Big Sky schools and got back an occasional message of interest from Eastern Washington and Portland State but was never offered an opportunity.
“Portland State seemed like they were the closest, but I don’t think they were going to offer me,” Patterson said.
All he got were NAIA opportunities at Southern Oregon, College of Idaho and Friends University in Kansas.
“I didn’t want to play at Southern Oregon just because it was too close to home and also on my visit, I felt that they were pressuring me to sign then, and I didn’t like that,” said Patterson, who grew up attending football camps coached by ex-SOU coach Jeff Olson, the father of former Montana linebacker Dante Olson. “I went to College of Idaho and I really liked the coaches there, but I just felt like the school was really small and I just wanted to go to a bigger school.”
Patterson decided to go the junior college route. He chose between five schools and liked the opportunity he was presented by coach Mark McElroy at Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, California.
“I felt like coach McElroy was straightforward with me and gave me the rundown like we’re going to bring in this number of guys and you’re going to get a chance to compete,” Patterson said. “He was upfront with me from the start. Other schools I talked to at community colleges were like, ‘We like this guy.’ I felt like that was the best opportunity for me to play right away. Ultimately, that’s what I wanted to do.”
Patterson came in the year after current Griz senior-to-be Cam Humphrey left Saddleback for Montana. He earned the starting job and needed about half the season to feel comfortable with the jump up from high school as he continued to model his game after undersized quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Drew Brees.
Patterson showcased his dual-threat ability that season, throwing for 2,575 yards and 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions and running 98 times for 354 yards and five scores.
Patterson led Saddleback to the conference championship, was named a first-team all-conference selection, was selected as the MVP of the Patriot Bowl and was voted by his teammates as the team’s player of the year.
Then another obstacle was put in his path.
Lost season
Patterson was hoping to take off running in 2019 after what he termed a freshman season that came up short of expectations.
He felt things were looking up as the team went through a fall camp scrimmage one week before the season. It wasn’t a live scrimmage, so Patterson didn’t think much when he was running toward the sideline on a play, but he got shoved late after he was out of bounds and tried to land initially on his left leg, which buckled and hyper-extended.
The result was a torn PCL and meniscus in his left knee.
“I would’ve liked to say I was thinking positive thoughts, but it was pretty negative,” Patterson said. “I knew it was not great. I know my body well and I know when something’s wrong or when it’s not performing right. I knew right away that wasn’t good.
“I was thinking ‘Why does this have to happen right now,’ because I was so excited for the season to start because last year we didn’t finish the way we wanted to. We had a lot of guys come back, and I was excited to play with them. That was mostly what I was upset about was not being able to be out there with them.”
Patterson stayed with the team for about one month but returned home to Oregon ahead of his surgery on Sept. 17. He was disappointed to leave the team but didn’t want to burden his host family because he struggled to move around on his own.
Patterson went to rehab three days a week and did rehab the other days at home after surgery. He continued his classes at Saddleback online, upholding his 3.94 grade-point average he’ll bring to Montana, where he’s considering a major in business administration,
The only other offer Patterson got while out for the season was a walk-on opportunity from Oregon State.
“I felt they didn’t care too much about me,” Patterson said. “Even though it might be my dream to go to Oregon State because it’s in state and all my friends go there, I felt it wasn’t the best fit for me. Montana, the people seem to love football there. The coaches seem to want me there. When I went on my visit, I loved everything about it and I knew on the visit that I was going to go there.”
Patterson will be enrolling at Montana in January while still going through rehab. He’s been able to jog with a brace on his leg, do agility work and has been throwing the football. He’s working his way back to being able to sprint and do the heavy lifts necessary to regain his strength and mobility.
“It’s been an interesting process,” Patterson said. “I remember the first day I went in there, it was two days after surgery and I couldn’t lift my leg up and I couldn’t bend it at all, maybe 3 degrees, and now I’m all the way at 140% degrees bending it. I’m doing agility work. It’s just weird how the body works like that. That’s been the biggest thing for me is staying consistent with it because I know it’s going to be a big part of how well I can do later on.”
Patterson hopes to be ready to go when spring ball starts but will rely on the advice of Montana’s training staff. He’ll presumably be competing for the starting job alongside Humphrey and redshirt freshman Kris Brown.
Hauck said Patterson’s film speaks for itself.
“He runs it pretty well,” Hauck said. “He’s competitive. And he throws it pretty well.”
Patterson gave a similar self-evaluation of his game.
"I like to run the ball, but when I’m back there, I’m thinking pass first," he said. "I’m trying to distribute the ball and work within the confines of the offense. I’m not thinking, ‘Oh, I’m going to run this play.’ It’s more that if it’s given to me, I’ll take it."
Patterson soon hopes to be off and running at Montana, trying to prove himself again.
“I don’t think anyone comes in thinking I’m going to be a backup,” Patterson said. “Even if there’s a guy who’s been there for three years and is going to be the starter next year, you don’t come in thinking I’m going to be this guy’s backup.
“You want to come in and compete. That was my mentality deciding to do this was I’m going to come in here and compete and try to take that starting spot. I love playing football, so if I can get on the field, that’s for sure what I want to do.”
