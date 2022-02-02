MISSOULA — In the past few years, Montana would have its recruiting class largely completed by the early signing period in December.
This year, the Griz inked nearly half of their class Wednesday on National Signing Day. They’re having to navigate roster management issues stemming from the pandemic and also the first year of the NCAA’s new one-year transfer rule.
UM ended up signing 23 players in the 2022 recruiting class. Of the 11 who signed Wednesday, six of them were transfers and five were high school players. The 12 players the Griz landed in December were all high school athletes.
“I thought recruiting went well,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “I like this group of kids. I think they fit well with each other and with our team. Roster spots and scholarships were in short supply, and I think we managed that really well. I think it was difficult for our coaches to piece this all together, but I think that our coaches did a nice job of that. We did as best we could, and I think it worked out well.”
This second signing period has become largely for transfers ever since the introduction of the early signing period in recent years stole the shine of National Signing Day, although there still are occasional late high school signees. The Griz added some veterans to their roster with four FBS dropdowns, one grad transfer and one junior college transfer to try to balance out the large number of underclassmen on the roster, which stems from the eligibility pause caused by the pandemic.
On offense, the Griz signed Washington wide receiver transfer Sawyer Racanelli, San Diego State quarterback Lucas Johnson and Washington State offensive lineman Dylan Mayginnes. On defense, they added Idaho State cornerback Jayden Dawson, Grossmont College cornerback Robert Whitehead and Nebraska defensive end Garrett Hustedt.
“I think we’re always looking for the right fit,” Hauck said. “Everybody’s different, right, but everybody we recruit, as far as we can tell, are people that want to go to school, people that want to be part of a team, people that love the game, aren’t afraid to be coached hard, have good work ethic, those are the personality traits we’re looking for. Like any job in any company, you’re trying to find people who fit what you want personality-wise. That’s what we’re looking for.”
Montana had to be judicious in its assessment of potential transfers because there are thousands of players to wade through in the transfer portal. Without a large recruiting staff, a big part of the evaluation for bringing in transfers was having a reliable connection to the player.
Racanelli played with current Griz tight end Peyton Brammer at Hockinson High School. Johnson was recruited out of high school by Hauck when Hauck was an assistant coach at San Diego State. Mayginnes is the younger brother of UM starting left guard Hunter Mayginnes.
Hustedt was teammates with Griz center AJ Forbes at Nebraska. Dawson played in the Big Sky and was at ISU when Griz football strength and conditioning coach Dan Ryan worked there. Whitehead played high school football in San Diego, an area with which UM’s coaching staff is familiar.
“In terms of the transfer piece of it, whether it’s JC or a four-year transfer, we’re going to have some form of direct conduit to this kid or we’re not going to bring him in,” Hauck said. “We’re going to know people that know him or we’re going to have to be able to find people that know him really well or we’re not going to bring him in.”
High school additions
UM inked five high school players to go with the 12 who signed in December.
Some of the 17 high schoolers are walk-ons because the Griz had limited scholarship money available. They graduated 14 seniors, but none of those scholarships came off the books because the NCAA allowed seniors to return in 2021 and not count against the scholarship tally because the pandemic postponed, canceled or limited the 2020 season for them.
“There’s numerous kids in this class … that in a normal year where you’ve got a normal allotment of scholarships probably are scholarship guys,” Hauck said. “We don’t even really think of it that way. It’s just guys are getting in the door. The line’s 1,000 long to try to walk on here.”
Many of the high school players are multi-sport athletes, particularly track and field. Hauck noted he likes hurdlers, triple jumpers and pole vaulters.
Montana landed two former Colorado State commits who had their offers pulled when a new coaching staff took over. Cooper Walton is a 2-star linebacker from Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, Colorado, and Jared Ramos is a 3-star defensive lineman from Arapahoe High School in Littleton, Colorado.
UM also added Drew Klumph, a wide receiver and safety from Missoula Sentinel and a state champion hurdler; Vince Genatone, a linebacker from North Platte High School in North Platte, Nebraska, who was a state wrestling champ and standout sprinter; and Ethan Barney, a 2-star offensive lineman from Sumner High School in Sumner, Washington.
Ben McGourin, a defensive lineman from Cheney High School in Cheney, Washington, was also officially added to the roster. The younger brother of defensive end Jacob McGourin had grayshirted in fall 2021 and has joined the team in time for 2022 winter conditioning.
“I think we have 78 freshmen and sophomores on our roster. We don’t need any more young guys,” Hauck said. “There’s a chance before the season we could potentially add a couple of older guys, but we don’t need any more young guys. We’re finished with our recruiting for the year. We’re on to next year’s group because recruiting really never ends.”
Gone early
Nine Montana players who had eligibility remaining are no longer listed on the online roster, which was updated Wednesday.
Redshirt freshman punter Brian Buschini transferred to Nebraska after being a unanimous FCS All-American in 2021.
Junior offensive lineman Skyler Martin had played in a personal-best nine games in 2021 as a backup.
Junior defensive end RJ Nelson started seven games in 2018, got injured in 2019 and never regained a regular starting role.
The six others were largely depth players who didn’t see much meaningful action: running back Drew Turner, running back Ryan Arntson, defensive tackle Lorenzo Brown, tight end Colten Curry, and offensive linemen Trevor Welnel and Noah Ambuehl.
To view bios of all of Montana's 2022 signees, see 406mtsports.com.
