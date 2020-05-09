MISSOULA — Montana’s historic victory over Idaho this past fall came with a tinge of extra excitement for Grizzly volleyball coach Allison Lawrence.
She brought 6-year-old son Wyatt on the trip, his first time traveling with the team aside from when he was a newborn. He got to be in the locker room during the pregame speech and the postgame celebration following the Grizzlies’ first win in Moscow since 1991.
Lawrence’s ability to bring the older of her two kids on the road made a special trip more memorable and gave her son more of a glimpse into what she does. It was made possible by what she has come to know in her 10 years at UM as an athletic department that is family friendly.
“That’s part of what has allowed me to stay in coaching and feel like I can do that with both feet in is just knowing that my family can be a part of it so much,” Lawrence said ahead of Mother’s Day. “The flexibility to do that when I’ve needed to has been rewarding but also really affirming to me to know that I can be a parent and do this job and that both of those identities are really supported by the structure of this place and this department.”
Being a Division I head coach and a mother is more of an all-the-time job than a full-time job for Lawrence, who’s preparing for her fourth year as the Grizzly head coach this fall. She’s the lone coach at Montana who’s a mother and one of just five female volleyball coaches in the Big Sky Conference, all of whom are also raising children.
Balancing coaching and motherhood is a challenge that forced her at the start to question if it would be possible to live out two dreams concurrently. It’s a constant maneuvering to find the middle ground, getting help or advice from others and watching herself change.
“I had doubts of my intentions,” Lawrence said. “Was I being too selfish and ambitious? Was I being too naïve? Was this eventually going to erode into the destruction of my family? Or the destruction of myself or my career? Just a lot of unknowns and a lot of fear.
"I felt supported by a lot of women and work done before me by a lot of women to think, ‘OK, I’m going to have courage to stay in it until I know it’s the right time to get out.’ I thought, 'I’m going to do this until I know that I can’t.'"
On one hand, there’s the feeling of missing out on time with her kids, oftentimes leaving for the office before breakfast and not seeing her kids again until dinnertime. When the team is playing at home, it can be an all-day affair at UM from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. if they have recruits on campus.
When the team is on the road, Lawrence is gone from her kids from Wednesday through Sunday. If she brought them along as infants, she’s had to breastfeed while traveling and pump milk before matches. Recruiting in the offseason also requires ample travel.
On the other hand, there’s the sense of trying to make sure she’s not sacrificing doing her job to the high standard she holds herself. How she performs is easily visible in the team’s win-loss record, and success is critical while she's working on one-year coaching contracts.
Fortunately, her husband, Nate Michael, has been a major help. He coaches volleyball at the Montana Volleyball Academy and has helped raise the kids at home and brought them to his practices when Lawrence can't be there. He’s also handled most of the kids’ online classes during quarantine, like helping Wyatt learn how to read.
“Your brain feels like it’s split in two,” Lawrence said. “I think no matter how immersed I am in my coaching job and in my career, there’s a piece of my mind and my heart that is on my kids.
“I think that you’re kind of walking that line all the time, so sometimes that pulls different emotions out of you. Sometimes it’s guilt, sometimes it’s grief from missing time, sometimes that’s joy and gratitude from having your life feeling so full and getting to do this career that you love and having these incredible children.”
When Lawrence took over as head coach in 2017, she reached out to Iowa State's Christy Johnson-Lynch about the Cyclones’ upcoming trip to Missoula for the Montana Invitational. As they traded emails, the topic of being a mother and a coach entered the discussion.
“She said being a coach with young kids is one of the hardest things she’s ever done,” Lawrence recalled. “In her showing that side of herself, and she’s profoundly successful at the Division I level and an institution in herself, and to just hear her say it was difficult for her gave me permission to feel the difficulty of it and not feel guilty for feeling like it was hard. That was very powerful for me.”
Lawrence had both her kids before becoming a head coach. She and her husband scheduled the pregnancies around the season schedule and recruiting calendar, with Wyatt being born in June and Carson, 4, in December.
The birth of her first kid came around the time she was UM’s summer camp director under then-head coach Jerry Wagner. His willingness to accommodate her as a first-time mother made an important impact on Lawrence.
“His ability to show up for me in that moment and allow me to meet the needs of my new child and find rest when I could and get my job done at the level he needed me to, I think without that, I wouldn’t have been able to stay in coaching and believe that I could do both well,” Lawrence said. “So, I’m really indebted to him.”
Lawrence recognizes she’s been gifted with a fortunate situation and has gotten networks of help within and outside of the coaching world. She wants others around the country who are dealing with the same balance issues of motherhood and chasing their work dreams to know that they can do both and should be supported in that endeavor if they choose to pursue it.
“I made it, I think, because of other people reaching out and showing emotional support, but also because of resources that are in place,” said Lawrence, who owns a master’s degree in applied women’s studies. “I think we need to acknowledge and fight for both those things in all areas of society so that mothers and parents have the support they need because without it, you’re just not able to do it.”
A change as profound as becoming a parent can alter a person’s life in a multitude of ways. For Lawrence, who majored in philosophy while playing volleyball at Oregon State and now plays hockey on the side, it’s not that being a parent simply makes her a better coach; it’s that having a child adds a new dimension and perspective that’s enriched her life and helped her grow in unforeseen ways.
“Becoming a parent makes the big picture sort of change,” Lawrence said. “It’s shifted the ground beneath me where volleyball is wonderful and my career is wonderful, but really my relationship with these young people is what this job is about. I think knowing how precarious life is and how short it is and how joyous it is and feeling that viscerally in raising small kids has helped me connect with our players because they’re only here for four years, and it’s made me that much more grateful for them.”
When Lawrence became a mother, she better realized what it meant for her players’ parents to be entrusting her with their kids. She had known that before, but raising her own kids gave her more of an emotional connection to a parents’ desire to protect their kids and make sure everything was being done in their best interest.
Those feelings are present in communicating with her players, talking to recruits and their parents about coming to play at UM, or speaking with parents who feel their kids aren’t getting the playing time they think they deserve.
“Knowing how I felt when our kids were born and the things I wish for them later in their life and then seeing other parents go through that process but with older children, and those older children being our players, it allows me to relate to them, to have empathy for them when maybe their behavior or their opinion is differing from mine,” Lawrence said. “I just can relate.”
Having kids has also taught Lawrence about being attentive because they crave affection and personal contact. Distractions like being on the phone or social media or watching TV take away from that valuable one-on-one time.
“One thing I really love about children is that they demand intimacy, they demand that you’re present with them,” Lawrence said. “Their ability to live in the present moment has helped inform the ways in which I show up at practice and show up for my players, have conversations with them about their lives.”
There’s also a crossover in the values Lawrence preaches as a coach and the ideals she tries to instill in her own children. There are different circumstances from raising a kid to coaching maturing adults, but the core values are oftentimes the same.
“Ultimately, I believe it is my job to build a culture through volleyball that supports compassion, supports empathy, supports kindness, supports humility and supports community,” Lawrence said. “These are the things that I believe in, so how do I bring these big, abstract concepts home and really teach my kids to be and prepare them to be good teammates and good leaders.
“If I’m teaching something different at home than I am as a coach and vice versa, then I’ve got something wrong because it’s about becoming and evolving into a very purposeful and effective human being. I think that’s my number one job as a coach and my number one job as a parent, and those two are one and the same.”
