MISSOULA — One of Montana’s biggest selling points compared to other FCS football schools, if not the biggest, is Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
However, visiting the 25,000-capacity home of the Griz as well as the Champions Center won’t be an option for potential UM recruits until June 1 at the earliest. The NCAA extended the dead period until May 31 after initially setting the date at April 15 following the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The change has thrown a wrench into Montana’s regular recruiting process as in-person meetings both on and off campus have been suspended. They had to cancel their Junior Day, which was scheduled for the first week of April, weren’t able to complete spring camp, during which they could have players come to campus for visits, and can't visit potential recruits off campus.
Montana and recruiting coordinator Justin Green are trying to adapt to the new realities while sticking to their high recruiting standards.
“This place really does sell itself,” Green said. “If we can’t get guys up here, it’s going to be hard for that part of the process as far as when we’re competing at the end for the guy to sign here or somewhere else. If he’s seen this place, now we feel we have a pretty good opportunity to get the kid we want.”
Montana is holding onto hope that the NCAA’s dead period won’t be extended again deeper into the summer. The Griz are still planning to host their camps in Missoula in June and July until they hear otherwise.
The camps will allow the coaches to evaluate the groups of largely out-of-state players in person and give them a tour of the facilities and the opportunity to interact with coaches, asking or being asked questions.
“That’s where we hope to make up some steam,” Green said. “It’s important that we get those camps because we get to see guys and guys get to see this place. That’s kind of our meat and potatoes of selling this place is seeing the place.”
Some schools around the country have gone to recording videos of their facilities or providing a virtual reality tour. Montana hasn’t done exactly that yet.
The coaches want to see an out-of-state kid make an effort to come to campus as a way to show they truly are interested in joining the program. There are also videos or photos online for anyone to check out. If the Griz were to put something together, they want to make sure they’re accurately representing UM and not making things look bigger or brighter than they are.
“Part of our recruiting is selling ‘You get what you see,’” Green said. “We can make that thing really nice just like other places are, but being able to actually truly see it with your eyes is different.”
The main thing the coaches can do at this point to interact with potential recruits is to talk with them on the phone or digitally. They can also view players’ film on Hudl, but the character evaluation is also important for UM.
“I think we’ll always be selective,” Green said. “We just have to be creative with what it is that we want to see. Having that ability to have Zoom conversations if that’s something we need to do. We’ll do whatever it takes to make sure we’re able to go through our process and deciding on who are the guys we want.”
The Griz coaches in the past would visit the players on campus and talk with coaches, who are still anxious to speak and pass along film during the down time caused by the quarantine. They’d also observe how a player treats other people and talk with people like the player’s counselor, janitor, lunch lady or a school police officer, things they can’t do as easily now.
“That’s how far we want to go as far as vetting the kid,” Green said. “We do our best to bring the best quality character kid we possibly can, and when we can’t see a kid or get to those avenues, it’s hard.”
Also important to evaluation is seeing players live in football practice or playing other sports to see how they physically move around, how they interact with others, and how they treat and are treated by teammates.
“Not being able to see those things has kind of slowed us down with that,” Green said. “Being able to see those things, it allows you to be able to say, ‘OK.’ Not being able to see those things kind of puts some holds on our evaluation.”
The Griz have extended just 14 known offers so far to high school seniors, including just six since the pandemic began, three of which are in-state kids and three of which are out-of-state kids. They have one known high school commit in the class of 2021, which came back in January.
“We’ve never been in a hurry to take guys, so I don’t see that process being sped up for us,” Green said. “You can see a lot of schools have sped up their process as far as how many guys they’ve offered, who they’ve offered. For us, it has not necessarily sped up. We’re actually staying on course, hoping for the ability to have camps.”
The NCAA dead period is slated to end on May 31. If that’s not extended, travel within Montana could become possible at that time if stay-at-home orders are no longer in place, but other states in their recruiting areas could still be observing quarantine, limiting the movement of coaches and players to and from certain areas.
Recruiting players who are in the transfer portal also poses an issue because teams can’t bring them to campus to show them what the school has to offer. The Griz like for prospects to visit campus during the school year so they can see the full college experience, especially on game days during the season, the status of which currently is an unknown.
If the dead period is extended even longer, then there are more serious questions that'll have to be answered for teams all across college football.
“We’ll put together a strong signing class no matter what we have to do,” Green said. “We’re not the only one that’s going to deal with those difficulties. It’s a matter of being strategic and being on top of it and being geared up to doing what we have to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.