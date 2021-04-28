MISSOULA — Montana will look to continue its successful spring season when it begins the NCAA women's soccer tournament on Wednesday.
The Griz went 9-1, won the Big Sky Northwest Division title and were awarded the Big Sky tournament title when the game was declared a no-contest because its opponent, Northern Arizona, had COVID protocols within its program. That last of those gave them one of 29 automatic berths into the 48-team national tournament.
South Carolina will be a step up in competition for Montana, which played nine games against Big Sky teams and one against a Division II team this spring. The Gamecocks, who played 10 of their 14 games in the fall, went 10-4 overall and 6-2 in the SEC to earn an at-large big to the NCAA tournament.
Montana will have had 12 days off since its last game by the time it takes the field for its first-ever game against South Carolina.
"This past week has really allowed us to relax, refresh and just be ready to go again," UM coach Chris Citowicki said.
Here's how Montana fans can follow along with the Grizzlies' first-round game in their second trip to the NCAA tournament in three seasons:
When: 4 p.m. MT Wednesday, April 28
Where: J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex in Wilson, North Carolina
Stream: NCAA.com and Greenlight TV.
Live stats: NCAA
Up next: The winner will move on to the second round to face 13th-seeded Georgetown at 4 p.m. MT Saturday at the same location.
