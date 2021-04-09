MISSOULA — Montana returns to the football field at 11 a.m. Saturday in Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and fans have a plethora of ways to catch the action if they can't get into the contest against Central Washington.
The game will be televised on ABC Montana around the state, except in Billings, where it'll be on SWX. Fans in Montana can stream the game on the Watch SWX App, while those outside the state can purchase a stream at GoGriz.com/Watch. Both the television and digital streams will feature Ron Davis doing play-by-play, former Montana quarterback Grady Bennet serving as analyst and Shaun Rainey reporting from the sideline.
A radio stream will be available on the Grizzly Sports Radio Network with "Voice of the Griz" Riley Corcoran and analyst Greg Sundberg calling the game. Denny Bedard and Scott Gurnsey will have pregame and postgame coverage. Audio streams are available on TuneIn.com, the Tune-In app, GoGriz.com/Listen and the following affiliate stations:
- Anaconda/Deer Lodge, KQRV, 96.9 FM
- Billings, KYSX, 105.1 FM
- Butte (transmitter), KQRV, 99.3 FM
- Glasgow, KLTZ, 1240 AM
- Glendive, KXGN, 1400 AM
- Great Falls, KXGF, 1400 AM
- Great Falls (KXGF-AM translator), KXGF, 98.3 FM
- Helena, KMTX, 105.3 FM
- Kalispell, KOFI, 1180 AM
- Lewistown, KXLO, 1230 AM
- Lewistown (KXLO-AM translator), KXLO, 106.9 FM
- Missoula, KGVO, 1290 AM
- Missoula (simulcasts KGVO-AM), KGVO, 98.3 FM
- Plentywood, KATQ, 1070 AM
- Plentywood (simulcasts KATQ-AM), KATQ, 100.1 FM
- Polson, KERR, 750 AM
- Ronan (KERR-AM translator), KERR, 93.9 FM
- Shelby, KZIN, 96.7 FM
