MISSOULA – The college football season may have officially come to a close Monday, but Montana fans will get one more chance to watch a pair of their favorite players.
At 10 a.m. MT Saturday morning, linebacker Patrick O’Connell and cornerback Justin Ford will play in the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star game. It will air on the CBS Sports Network and will be streamed on the CBS Sports App.
The annual game has representation from all NFL, XFL, USFL and CFL scouts to give NFL prospects an additional chance to prove their worth.
Typically played in Hawaii, the game has been moved to Orlando this year due to renovations at Aloha Stadium, the usual host site.
Rosters have not yet been posted to the Hula Bowl site, but the two Grizzlies will be coached by legendary coaches no matter what side they land on.
Team Kai is coached by Brian Billick, a former NFL offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and head coach for the Baltimore Ravens. He won a Super Bowl as their head coach in 2001 and has since been inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honor.
Team Aina will be coached by Mike Smith, former Atlanta Falcons head coach and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator. In 2008 he was named NFL Coach of the Year by the Associated Press, and won the same award by Sporting News in 2008, 2010 and 2012.
Entering the game, O’Connell is viewed as a 7th-round draft pick or high-priority free agent while Ford does not have a designation, according to Draft Scout.
O’Connell, an all-Big Sky first team selection this fall, led the league in both sacks and tackles for loss despite missing roughly three games with an injury. He finished his career with 45 TFLs, tying him for fourth in program history with Kroy Biermann and Josh Buss.
He also concluded his time as a Grizzly with 28.5 sacks, placing him sixth on UM’s all-time list.
Ford, a Louisville transfer, earned the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year award in 2021 and repeated as a first team all-conference selection in his senior campaign. A year after leading all divisions of college football in interceptions, he was hardly tested in 2022.
He allowed just 12 receptions all season, holding his matchup without a catch in four contests.
They are two of just three Big Sky players representing in the Hula Bowl, as they’ll be joined by Northern Colorado running back Elijah Dotson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.