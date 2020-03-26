MISSOULA — Nowadays you can find Paul Johnstone crunching gravel under his shoes at the old dirt track near Forsyth High School.
Along with his twin brother Cade, the two Montana track and field athletes are back home and just trying to figure out ways to work out after the outdoor season was cut short due to COVID-19. Paul, a sophomore, was coming off a strong indoor season that saw him win 11 events during the season in the 400- and 200-meter sprints and then once more as part of the 1,600 meter relay group.
He ended up taking second in the 400 at the Big Sky Indoor Championships with a time of 47.88 in the finals and seventh in the 200.
Montana’s quartet of Johnstone, Xavier Melice, Callum Macnab, and Jacob Lamb took first in the 1,600 relay as well.
“Usually going into the season I give myself marks or times I want to hit, but I didn’t this year,” Paul Johnstone said. “I really didn’t have an idea even with last year how much I PR’d throughout the year, I didn’t limit myself, for sure, it was a great season, I was very thankful for it.”
While at Forsyth, both brothers were tremendous athletes, playing football and basketball as well as running and jumping for the Dogies. Paul has had a bit of a quicker start to his college career as Cade redshirted the 2018-19 season, but it seems both brothers will have a chance for strong performances before their careers are done.
The Grizzlies had started to ramp things up for the outdoor season before the pandemic forced the shut down of sports and there was plenty of excitement for what that season was going to bring.
Paul, for example, was shooting to break the 47-second mark in the 400 meters and qualify for the NCAA regional meet.
“I knew it was going to be a really good year because I’ve never been in this good of shape going into outdoor,” Johnstone said. “Had all the experience under my belt and I had a lot of confidence going into outdoor.”
Now he will have to wait a year, though the NCAA is expected to announce rules regarding eligibility waivers for spring sports on March 30.
Johnstone says he will probably take advantage of that, but knew that it would be an impossibility for at least some of the seniors on the team. Many had jobs lined up and it will likely not be feasible for them to come back.
For many of the athletes across all sports at Montana, one of the most important keys is to maintain the gains in strength and conditioning they had up to this point.
Using a phone application called “Band,” coaches have been able to upload group-specific running workouts, allowing them to get a bit of work in if they have access to a track.
Johnstone considers himself lucky to be able to run on any sort of track, as access to the University of Montana’s track was cut off this week.
“There’s not gonna be a big crowd, I’ll say that,” Johnstone said about the Forsyth track. “It’s open to us and Cade and I will get down there whenever it’s not raining or snowing.”
The weather has been cooperative so far for the brothers, but they also have a variety of body weight exercises sent to them by Montana’s athletic performance coaches. Those include a variety of squats, pushups and other exercises student-athletes can do with minimal equipment.
Outside of the workouts, he said he was staying busy catching up with a few of his friends who were back from Montana State and spending time with his family.
Those moments on the track with his brother, though, certainly have helped.
“Especially with the track aspect, right now, it would be easy to get off track and get down or whatever,” Johnstone said. “We have each other to keep each other in check and stay motivated too, which helps.”
