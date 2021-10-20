MISSOULA — Montana and Idaho head into their showdown this week with identical records in Big Sky play.
At 1-2, that might be expected for Idaho, but it's not what was imagined for the 11th-ranked Griz after they opened the season with three consecutive wins, including a victory over FBS Washington. UM will look to get back on track when the teams kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.
Idaho beat writer Stephan Wiebe sat down with 406mtsports.com to share his insight about the Vandals.
Q: What's the vibe around this team coming off a 50-point loss after having beaten Portland State two weeks ago and nearly upsetting ranked UC Davis three weeks ago?
A: "Idaho’s 50-point loss to Eastern Washington is especially brutal for the players in today’s social media age, as coach Paul Petrino noted this week, but the team is determined to move past it. Injuries played a bit of a role in the loss, and the team gets to play at home now, where it’s had success this season."
Q: How has the experiment gone with a new quarterback who's not the coach's son, and what is the QB situation after Mike Beaudry and CJ Jordan didn't play this past week?
A: "Going back to the Mason Petrino and Colton Richardson era at quarterback a couple years ago, it seems like the Vandals can’t catch a break at the position. This year, four quarterbacks have played because of injuries, and the top two, CJ Jordan and Mike Beaudry, were out last week with injuries. Zach Borisch has been banged up, although he hasn’t missed a game, and true freshman Gevani McCoy joined him in the game against the Eagles. Before the season started, another quarterback, Nikhil Nayar, medically retired. Before all these guys, Mason Petrino and Richardson each also missed games with injuries, as did Matt Linehan before them. Pretty brutal few-plus years."
Q: What has been the biggest surprise on each side of the ball?
A: "Wide receiver Terez Traynor has been the breakout player on offense. He’s a rangy Division I transfer from Western Kentucky. It took him a few games to get going, but you could tell he was due for a breakout in practice. He leads the team with 26 receptions for 351 yards, although he only has one touchdown so far. On defense, the biggest surprise has probably been backup linebacker Hogan Hatten. He’s third on the team with 34 tackles to go along with five tackles for loss and two sacks. Fun fact: He is the twin brother of Idaho All-American wide receiver Hayden Hatten."
Q: What are still the biggest question marks on each side of the ball?
A: "Idaho’s pass defense has allowed more than 1,000 yards over the last two games in a loss to Eastern Washington and win against Portland State. On offense, the biggest question is how Borisch and McCoy will improve if they’re going to be alone at quarterback again this week."
Q: What's your score prediction for this game, and why?
A: "Montana 42, Idaho 21. Idaho’s depleted offense will do better than expected at home against Montana’s tough defense, but the Grizzlies will be too hungry to get their season back on track after two losses in three games."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.