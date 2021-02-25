MISSOULA — Presented with a prime opportunity to knock off the top team in the Big Sky Conference, the Montana women's basketball team struggled on both ends of the floor Thursday.
Idaho State played the entire game without its top scorer, preseason all-league guard Dora Goles, but still managed to come away with a 79-49 win Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. Goles, who scored 36 points in a win over UM last winter, suffered a minor ankle sprain in pre-game warm-ups and could have played if it were necessary, according to ISU coach Seton Sobolewski.
As it turned out, the Bengals didn't need her. Montana suffered its most lop-sided loss of the season by allowing the visitors a 44-24 edge in points in the paint and shooting just 31.5 percent from the floor (17 for 54).
"We got schooled by the first-place team," Montana coach Mike Petrino said. "They're the only team that stepped out of our conference and beat a Power-5 on the road (Kansas State) and they have experience.
"... I thought the effort our first three quarters was good. We close the third quarter on an 8-0 run. The fourth quarter we just let it get way out of hand. They don't give you many open looks and when they do, you have to cash in."
Montana (12-8) couldn't buy a basket in the first half in spotting Idaho State (17-3) a 36-25 lead. The Lady Griz hit 10 of 30 shots and had to do without starting senior guard Madi Schoening for most of the half after she went down with an ankle injury.
Schoening never did return, although she was walking without a limp on the sidelines in the second half. That bodes well for Saturday's home game against Idaho State, but first the Lady Griz are going to need to shore up some things, especially on the defensive end.
"They're very efficient," Petrino said of the Bengals, who hit six 3-pointers and 33 of 59 shots overall from the floor. "They play really well together. (Callie) Bourne had a great game tonight."
The junior guard Bourne, who hails from Australia, finished with a game-high 22 points, hitting 9 of 16 shots. She was one of four Bengals in double figures scoring along with Diaba Konate (17), Delaney Moore (14) and Estefania Ors (13).
"We still have a tremendous amount of respect for this Lady Griz program and the history here," Sobolewski said. "We never take coming here very lightly. We've had so many close games here over the years with Coach (Robin) Selvig.
"The first thing I told them at halftime is I've been in this situation where we've been up three at the half and lost by 19. So your halftime lead doesn't mean much."
Idaho State's big advantage in points in the paint was noteworthy because Montana is so good inside with forwards Carmen Gfeller and Abby Anderson. Gfeller had a decent night with 15 points and Anderson added 14, but the Lady Griz didn't get much from their backcourt outside of Sophia Stiles, who scored 14.
"To defend them we had to have a great team effort — you saw how much we had to help in the post," Sobolewski said of Montana. "Gfeller and Anderson have emerged as probably the best one-two post punch in the Big Sky."
In the end, the game came down to a forgettable fourth quarter for Montana in which the team was outscored, 29-9.
Montana will look to Saturday now, hoping to gain a measure of revenge. It won't be easy since Goles "should be back," according to Sobolewski.
"It was pretty minor, she just rolled her ankle and we pulled her out just for precautionary measures," he said.
