POCATELLO, Idaho — Rob Phenicie, Montana's offensive coordinator from 2003-09, was fired Saturday as Idaho State's head football coach before the Bengals' game against Idaho.
The school announced the decision in a press release hours before ISU's 14-0 loss to Idaho, which fired coach Paul Petrino — who has lived in Helena and Butte — on Friday.
”I feel the team has a solid foundation for future success,” Phenicie said in a release from the school. “I step down knowing that we are leaving the program in better shape than when we took over, and we did our absolute best with the given resources. There was no quit in this team and staff."
Phenicie was 16-35 overall. The Bengals finished 1-10 this fall.
