Try as they might, the Montana Lady Griz couldn't contain Idaho State's Croatian catalyst Saturday.
Junior guard Dora Goles scored a career-high 36 points in sparking the Bengals to a 72-59 win in front of 910 fans at Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho. Much like the first time the Big Sky Conference basketball rivals played on Jan. 23 in Missoula, Montana led late in the third quarter but ran out of gas.
"(Goles) has started to put it in a whole different gear, playing with a lot of confidence," Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski said of his transfer standout from Western Wyoming Community College. "She has the ability at times to put the team on her shoulders and make buckets."
For a while it looked like Lady Griz senior forward Emma Stockholm was going to steal the show.
Her team suffered through a horrendous shooting slump in the first half, hitting 7 of 34 attempts. But Idaho State's 27-20 halftime lead vanished in the third frame as Stockholm exploded for 15 points.
"At halftime we told them, 'Hey, we're playing like absolute crap and we're only down seven,'" Montana coach Shannon Schweyen told KMPT radio. "We got right back in the ball game. Third quarter was a good one but down the stretch we needed to get some stops and we did not."
Stockholm's 3-ball with 2:38 left in the third period gave her team a 41-39 lead. The score was knotted at 45-45 heading into the final quarter when the 5-foot-7 Goles, who was born in Split, Croatia, spearheaded a game-defining surge.
Her 3-point play gave the hosts a 51-45 lead in the first two minutes of the period. Montana answered and was still in the game trailing 55-50 when Goles hit a 3-point shot with 4:48 left. From there it was just a matter of maintaining for the Bengals, whose defense was partially responsible for Montana's 4-for-15 shooting in the fourth quarter.
Montana fell to 9-6 in league play and 14-10 overall with its fourth straight loss at Reed Gym. Idaho State moved to 9-6, 13-11 and now owns an important tiebreaker edge over the Lady Griz after beating them twice in 23 days.
The tiebreaker could prove pivotal next month when it's Big Sky tourney time. The top five teams earn a first-round bye and right now the Bengals and Lady Griz sit in fourth and fifth, respectively, with Montana facing an uphill climb at league leader Montana State next Saturday.
"I'm proud of the way they came out after halftime and responded really well," Schweyen said of her team. "We take the lead and that's just making a great run. But we couldn't get stops no matter what we did.
"The first half is what killed us. We had lot of opportunities and didn't capitalize. Little bunnies down there, 4 for 19 first quarter, 3 for 15 second quarter. We still made a game of it and had our chances down the stretch. We just didn't quite have that spark coming off the bench and they made it tough for Kenzi (Johnston) to get anything going."
Johnston, Montana's scoring leader, was held to three points behind 1-for-10 shooting from the floor. Fellow senior Taylor Goligoski, who tallied a team-high 17 points in Thursday's win at Weber State, was held scoreless.
Goles' 36 points were the most scored by a Big Sky player this season. She was 10 for 17 from the field and 5 for 8 from 3-point range.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.