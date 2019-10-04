No. 8 Montana vs. Idaho State

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

TV: Root Sports

Radio: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Montana Grizzly Radio Network

Stream: AT&T Now | AT&T TV

Records: Montana is 4-1 overall and 4-0 in Big Sky Conference play. Idaho State is 2-2, 1-0.

Last Week: Montana knocked off then-No. 4 UC Davis on the road, 45-20. Idaho State blew out Portland State, 51-24.

Series History: Montana leads the all-time series, 46-13, including 32-3 in Missoula and 17-0 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Last Meeting: Montana won, 39-31, in 2017 in Pocatello, Idaho.