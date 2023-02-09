Montana Lady Griz guard Sammy Fatkin (00) goes for the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Carsyn Boswell (11) during the Big Sky Conference women's basketball game between the Lady Griz and Idaho State at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Montana Lady Griz guard Sammy Fatkin (00) goes for the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Carsyn Boswell (11) during the Big Sky Conference women's basketball game between the Lady Griz and Idaho State at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
MISSOULA — Victory seemed to be in hand for the Montana women's basketball team as the final buzzer sounded Thursday night.
But the faint sound of whistle could be heard as the last second ran off the clock. Much to the dismay of the Lady Griz and their fans, Idaho State redshirt freshman Cam Collman was awarded two foul shots with her team trailing by a point.
Collman, who shoots with a unique one-handed technique from the foul line, calmly nailed both attempts with 2,418 fans roaring. Montana was left with nine-tenths of a second to get something done after a timeout and although freshman Libby Stump had a good look at a 12-footer, the shot fell short and the Lady Griz saw their four-game win streak come to an end, 55-54.
"We got what we deserved," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "We didn't play with a winning mentality. They were physical and we didn't respond very good.
"We got out-rebounded on our home court. Honestly we were lucky it was that close."
The Lady Griz appeared to ice the game when Gina Marxen's fifth 3-pointer of the night gave the hosts a 54-50 lead with just over 2 minutes left. Carsyn Boswell answered with her first points of the night for the visitors on a 3-point shot, cutting the deficit to 54-53 with 1:43 left.
Carmen Gfeller and Dani Bartsch missed shots that would have extended the lead for the hosts, but Montana made up for it on the defensive end when Sammy Fatkin grabbed a critical defensive rebound. The hosts milked the clock but ended up hurting themselves in the process, turning the ball over on a shot clock violation.
Idaho State was left with 7.7 seconds to get something done and was forced to inbound the ball from under Montana's basket against a fullcourt press because the Bengals were out of timeouts. Idaho State worked the ball upcourt and Fatkin fouled Collman near the 3-point line as time ran out.
As stunning as it was for Montana to lose its lead in the final second, the team still looked as if it might win when Stump's jumper left her hands at the buzzer. She was wide open.
"It was exactly what we wanted and it looked good. It just didn't go in," Holsinger said.
The loss was a big blow to Montana's Big Sky Conference title hopes as the team fell two games behind leader Montana State at 8-5 (12-12 overall). The Lady Griz will try to regroup Saturday when they host league doormat Weber State (1-11, 5-19).
"I really don't understand why we don't play the right way all the time," Holsinger lamented. "Callie (Bourne) did what she wanted against our freshmen tonight."
The gritty, physical Bengals (5-7, 10-13) put on a defensive clinic in the first half. They flustered Montana's top scorers, holding Fatkin and Gfeller scoreless, and forced nine turnovers.
That coupled with Bourne's 18 points had the Lady Griz on the wrong end of a 29-22 score at halftime. Montana hit just 8 of 23 shots in the first half and 2 of 23 from 3-point range.
The Lady Griz regrouped in the second half, using three triples by Marxen to build a 46-37 lead with just over 9 minutes left. The, Montana went into hibernation on the offensive end, finishing 3 for 10 shooting in the final period.
Bourne led all scorers with 26 points and dished out a team-high six assists. Teammate Laura Bello added 18 points for Idaho State.
Marxen led the Lady Griz with 17 points and Gfeller added 10. Bartsch collected a game-high 12 rebounds and Mack Konig had six assists for the Lady Griz.
