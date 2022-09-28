MISSOULA — It’s been 19 years of domination for the Montana Grizzlies football team over its Big Sky counterpart, Idaho State. You’d have to go back to the year 2003 to find the last time the Griz lost a game to the Bengals, and that was a double-overtime affair.
But this hasn’t always been the case, and the wins haven’t always come easy, particularly at Holt Arena. The dome located in Pocatello, Idaho, is somewhat of an unknown phenomena for the Griz, oftentimes creating games that are way closer than they should be when comparing the programs’ football tradition side-by-side.
And before the 2000s, a lot of those close games saw Montana on the wrong side of them. Overall, the Griz are just 15-12 in Pocatello all-time, with six of those wins coming since the most recent loss in 2003.
When the Griz head down to visit Idaho State this weekend, everything points towards a blowout victory for Montana. But when discussing Holt Arena, you just never know.
“I’m sure we’ll be favored in the game, but we need to be aware that there are a lot of people who have been favored in games this year and got beat,” UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. “We aren’t going to get caught up in all that, so we’re going to be prepared like we always are and go down there and try to win the week and try to get to 2-0.”
Here are three examples of historically close games the Grizzlies hope to avoid in looking to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2009.
2009
An interesting note about that dominant 2009 season? The Grizzlies’ biggest scare came against Idaho State. And the setup of the contest will look awfully similar to what is seen down in Pocatello this weekend.
In 2009, second-ranked Montana was undefeated at a perfect 8-0 mark while Idaho State entered the bout with a winless 0-9 record. However, the Griz needed a last-second field goal to split the uprights to head back to Missoula with a 12-10 victory and a flawless record intact.
On a night that ISU was retiring Bengal and NFL great Jared Allen’s No. 41 jersey, former UM kicker Brody McKnight played the hero with his 33-yard make, but just barely. The kick deflected off Idaho State rusher Michael Wright before finding its way through for three.
Holding Montana to just 12 points was Idaho State's fewest allowed to a Division I opponent since 2002.
2015
Another unlikely victory in Pocatello that came down to the final play, and truthfully, shouldn’t have gone the Grizzlies’ way, came in 2015.
Tied 27-27 in overtime, the Griz had possession first, but former quarterback Makena Simis coughed the ball up on that drive. This put Idaho State into the driver’s seat at home, and the Bengals strung together a drive that ended at Montana’s 17-yard line, essentially giving the Bengals the chance at a 34-yard chip shot for the win.
Instead, disaster struck for Idaho State.
A misfired snap went sailing over the head of the placeholder, and the chase began. Griz cornerback JR Nelson raced the ISU holder to the ball, but when both went to fall on it, the ball popped into the air. It took an unfortunate bounce for the Bengals, falling into the hands of Griz safety Eric Johnson, who returned it 40 yards for the 33-27 victory.
2003
The last time the Griz lost to Idaho State, the Bengals were actually having a respectable year. They were ranked No. 21 at the time but still weren't up to par with the No. 5 standard that Montana entered the game with.
However, the home team was able to push the visiting Grizzlies to the brink, bringing the game to double overtime. And rather than a bad bounce or a last-second field goal, they were able to hold on for dear life.
In the first OT, Bengal kicker Jeremy Hershey nailed a 26-yard field goal, which Montana kicker Chris Snyder answered with a 42-yarder of his own. In the second OT, Snyder got things started with a 37-yard field goal, but Hershey never saw the field again.
With some trickery, ISU wide receiver Shack Okoebor found quarterback Mark Hetherington in the end zone from 17 yards out, finalizing the upset.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.