MISSOULA — The Montana men's tennis team lost its share of first place in the Big Sky Conference standings Saturday night.
Idaho captured momentum from a narrow win in the doubles round and rode it to a 5-2 win over the Grizzlies in Lewiston, Idaho. The loss dropped UM to 14-3 and into a three-way tie for second in the league standings at 5-2 with one match each left to play.
The Griz lost the doubles point by the slimmest of margins in a 7-5 decision in the final match while forcing three, three-set matches in singles, with four total sets going to tiebreakers.
"Once we lost the doubles point, which was super close, Idaho just got rolling and played unbelievably well," Montana coach Jason Brown said. "The best team won today for sure.
"I need to do a better job as a coach preparing us to win some doubles points. But the most important part of the season is still ahead of us, so we need to rebound and put it all together."
In the doubles round, Milo Benn and Gustav Theilgaard picked up a win at No. 2. But soon after, Idaho tied the round with a win at No. 3.
In the rubber match at No. 1, UM seniors Ed Pudney and Oisin Shaffrey dropped a narrow 5-7 decision to Francisco Bascon and Bruno Casino to give the Vandals the 1-0 team lead and the momentum heading into singles.
Montana made a comeback in the early stages of the singles round, with junior Lawrence Sciglitano taking a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 3 over Casino to tie the team score 1-1.
After falling in a tiebreaker in the first set, Shafffrey lost in the second as well for UM's first singles loss of the day, 7-6, (5), 6-4, at No. 2. Then Theilgaard lost in three sets at No. 4 to extend Idaho's lead 3-1.
The Vandals clinched the match with a win at No. 1. Pudney took the first set but dropped the second and third and the match, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, to Bascon to make the team score 4-1 in Idaho's favor.
Moritz Stoeger picked up Montana's second win at No. 5 that went to a tiebreaker in all three sets, with the sophomore coming back to win in a superbreaker 6-7 (3), 7-6 (1), 10-4.
Montana now turns its full attention to the Montana State Bobcats for the regular-season finale and Brawl of the Wild match. At 6-1 in conference play, MSU sits alone in first place in the conference. A win for the Griz can still bring a share of the regular-season title.
The Griz and Cats square off Saturday at 4 p.m. in Bozeman.
