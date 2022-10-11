Quarterback: Gevani McCoy, No. 4
A true dual-threat weapon, McCoy is a redshirt freshman, leading an all-around young team. In Week 5, he turned heads by engineering a charge that hung 55 points on Northern Colorado, earning him FCS National Freshman of the Week honors. He has an innate ability to evade pressure, completing passes on the run. Over the Vandals’ last two games, he’s completed 85 percent of his passes for 482 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. He is the highest-rated Big Sky quarterback entering Week 7.
Running back: Anthony Woods, No. 28
Another freshman, Woods has popped recently and proven to be the team’s most effective running back despite being in the same backfield room as 2021 Third-Team All-Big Sky running back Roshaun Johnson. While Woods has the fewest touchdowns of the Vandals three-man running back rotation, he averages the most yards per game at 70.6, with the next closest being Johnson at 47.2. He has a knack for ripping off long runs, averaging 5.7 yards per carry with a long of 32.
Wide receiver: Hayden Hatten, No. 80
While Jermaine Jackson leads the team with receiving yards and Terez Traynor is a returning Third-Team All-Big Sky honoree, Hatten is the receiver that UM should take focus to. In the spring of 2021, the Vandals were primarily running an option offense but Hatten still caught at least six passes a game in every game besides one. Injuries effected his offseason and eventually saw him out for the fall season after just four games, but he’s back. In Week 5 he had 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Offensive lineman: Logan Floyd, No. 54
Another Third-Team All-Big Sky returner from 2021, Floyd is an imposing force on the offensive line. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, he becomes a nearly immovable object. A team that hopes to control the clock and play slow-paced, his blocking up front is pivotal to keeping the chains moving and sustaining lengthy drives. The Vandals have 905 rushing yards this season.
Linebacker: Fa’Avae Fa’Avae, No. 2
Moving to the defensive side of the ball, Fa’Avae is the team’s leading tackler as they come to Missoula and it isn’t particularly close. He’s up to 48 tackles with the next closest teammate registering 25. His versatility in the middle is important for the Vandals as he has two pass breakups, one forced fumble and a quarterback hurry. A whopping 27 of his takedowns have been of the solo variety, showing great composure in open field situations.
Defensive back: Marcus Harris, No. 11
Lining up opposite of cornerback Tommy McCormick, who leads the team with two interceptions, Harris has been tested this season. With opponents feeling more confident in attacking his matchup, the Portland, Ore. native has a team-high six pass breakups this season. He’s also a sure tackler, collecting 21 this season while recovering a fumble.
Defensive lineman: Kemari Bailey, No. 35
Hailing from the United Kingdom, Bailey stands at 6-3, 230 pounds and has a motor that’s led him to the top of the team’s sack leaderboard. He’s totaled three thus far, accounting for a loss of 23 yards with an additional quarterback hurry. Playing alongside Leo Tamba, who has two sacks and four hurries, the opposition is usually forced to pick their poison.
Kicker: Ricardo Chavez, No. 1
Entering Week 7, the Los Angeles product has yet to miss from anywhere on the field. He’s 14-of-14 on point-after attempts and he’s 10-of-10 on field goals, his longest coming from 44 yards out. His efficiency close to the end zone has also boosted the team’s immense red zone conversion percentage. They have scored in the red zone 18-of-19 times this season.
