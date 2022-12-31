Pitted against arguably the best player in the Big Sky Conference, the Montana women's basketball team needed an exceptional defensive effort Saturday at Idaho.
It didn't happen.
Beyonce Bea, the league's most prolific scorer, ignited for 23 points in the first half in helping the Vandals build a 13-point lead. The senior forward finished with 32 and her team hit 12 treys in a 79-71 win over the Lady Griz in Moscow.
"Timely shots, just timely shots man," said Idaho coach Jon Newlee, a three-time Big Sky Coach of the Year, who posted his 250th career win. "They played with a lot of confidence.
"Beyonce (Bea) just was fantastic. Just working hard, taking all the hits and finishing and doing what she does."
Idaho (6-7) improved to 2-0 in Big Sky play after starting the week with a home win over league favorite Montana State Thursday. Montana (1-1, 5-8) is 2-6 in games played away from home.
The Vandals led by double digits most of the second half. Montana cut its deficit to eight at the final buzzer on a 3-point shot by Libby Stump.
"We fought like crazy," Montana coach Brian Holsinger told KMPT radio. "I told them when you're on the road, you have to be the aggressor from the very beginning. As you look at it, it was really a back-and-forth game other than that first quarter.
"We didn't come out ready and made too many mistakes, especially on defense. Then we got in foul trouble. It was officiated completely different than what we've seen. I hate that. I wish they'd be consistent. Our kids were physical and they called us for fouls and we got in massive foul trouble."
Sammy Fatkin led the Lady Griz with 20 points, followed by Carmen Gfeller with 12 and Gina Marxen 10. Montana finished with a 42-30 edge in rebounds but Idaho boasted a 22-7 edge in fastbreak points.
The Lady Griz actually looked good in the first five minutes, building a 12-9 lead. Then the Vandals heated up, using four 3-point goals to build a 25-16 advantage by the end of the period.
Montana stayed strong and moved within two on a Dani Bartsch 3-pointer in the second quarter. The Vandals answered with a 10-0 run and enjoyed a 45-32 edge at halftime behind 15-for-30 shooting from the field.
Montana switched to zone defense for a while in the third frame and cut its deficit to 52-40. Idaho responded with a pair of triples and held off Montana for the duration.
Montana will return home for a game against Northern Arizona on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.