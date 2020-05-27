MISSOULA — What Kirk Rygol wanted the most was to feel like he was wanted.
The incoming Montana quarterback transfer didn’t fully feel that at his three previous college stops, leading him on a path to Missoula. He feels like he found that love — as well as the Division I scholarship he sought — after talking with some Montana coaches, so he accepted a full-ride offer by committing Monday, marking his fourth college team in as many seasons.
“It feels really nice. I’ve been wanting that for a long time,” Rygol told 406mtsports.com in a phone call. “I had that at my high school, and I excelled, and I know it’s high school, but when you’re in that environment where people appreciate what you do, I feel like you produce better, you play better. Coming in to here, I’m really excited for that the next two seasons.”
Rygol will come to Montana from FBS South Florida as a redshirt junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining. He’ll be immediately eligible to play this fall because he’s an FBS dropdown.
The 6-foot, 195-pound quarterback isn’t moving across the country from the East Coast with the intention of sitting on the bench. He’s only thrown 25 college passes but is hoping to come in and earn the starting spot vacated by the now-graduated Dalton Sneed
Rygol will have his work cut out as one of five quarterbacks, with the Griz now having one in each class. Cam Humphrey is a senior who started three games last year, Rygol is a junior, JUCO transfer Robbie Patterson is a sophomore who joined the team in January, Bozeman’s Kris Brown is a redshirt freshman and Hamilton’s Carson Rostad will be a true freshman.
“I’ve never been afraid of competing,” Rygol said. “I’m excited to compete. I feel like competition brings out the best in people, so I’m definitely ready to do that.
“I feel like it’s the same mentality I’ve always had: attack it head on, work my butt off. That’s something I’ve always done. Just be a great teammate also; I think that goes a long way. If I do that, I feel like I have a good shot.”
Rygol liked Montana so much that he ended his recruiting less than two weeks after he entered the transfer portal. He was in contact with some Division II and FCS schools, like James Madison, but he decided on the Griz before any of them extended an offer, he said.
He spoke with Griz offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach and said they had hour-long Zoom meetings. They broke down plays and Rygol’s fit in the offense, and talked about the fan support and UM’s history of football success, all things that sold him on the Griz.
The chance to potentially be a key piece in a championship was a key selling point after he got that feeling that he was wanted in Missoula.
“I’m like, ‘Man, I want to go somewhere where I can win. I want to win a national championship.’ That’s what’s on my mind,” Rygol said. “Montana’s one of the best schools in the FCS, so I’m like, ‘Man, I’m going there, I don’t need to talk to some other coaches.’”
Rygol feels he’s a dual-threat quarterback like Sneed and thinks he should be able to easily fit into the Grizzlies’ offensive scheme. He described himself as an accurate passer who’s poised in the moment and is able to improvise when a play breaks down.
“Sometimes plays go bad, and instead of just running and throwing it away, most of the time I like to try to make something out of it,” Rygol said. “It doesn’t always work, but when it does, it can be a good play.
“Coach liked that about me. I’m glad he’s OK with people doing things out of the ordinary, like making stuff up on the go.”
Rygol had long wanted to earn the D-I scholarship he now has and dreamed of playing at JMU after growing up 15 minutes away from the Virginia-based campus. He was an all-state player as a sophomore, broke his collarbone in his first game as a junior and never heard from JMU.
His family moved to South Carolina prior to his senior season, and he went on to be a second-team all-conference player. He threw for over 3,000 yards with 36 touchdowns while running for over 500 yards and five scores.
That led to only one college offer: a full-ride scholarship from D-II North Greenville College that he accepted after holding out hope of a spot with a D-I team. He threw one pass as a true freshman, felt better about his prospects to potentially start as a sophomore but decided to transfer to a junior college in hopes of earning a D-I scholarship.
“I actually had a very good chance of starting, and basically the job was mine to get,” Rygol said. “But me, myself, like I can’t settle for less than I know what I can achieve, so I told myself I’m going to go get what I want. I had to pursue my dreams.”
He transferred to ASA College in Brooklyn New York, got buried on the depth chart and never threw a pass. He ended up redshirting and thought his football career could be over.
“I was third string QB at JUCO,” Rygol said, “and I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t even know if I’m going to play football again.’ Like, ‘Who’s going to want me when I’m a third-string JUCO quarterback.’ I almost considered stopping or just going to a really small school.”
In a last-ditch effort of going D-I, Rygol sent out his limited film to multiple schools.
“I said, ‘Screw it, I’m going to go get what I want,’” he offered.
South Florida liked him enough to extend a preferred walk-on spot in the American Athletic Conference. He said he came in as the sixth-string quarterback and worked his way up to No. 2. He earned playing time off the bench in five games, completing 12 of 24 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns while running nine times for 29 yards.
Then Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was hired to replace head coach Charlie Strong after the season, and things were shaken up for Rygol just as he felt they were looking up. He was no longer near the top of the depth chart, he said, and never got a chance to prove himself in spring camp, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He's come to see that as a blessing in disguise.
“Coach was like, ‘Basically, I’m not going to take a chance on you.’ Also, I couldn’t pay for out-of-state tuition again, so I had to leave,” Rygol said. “It was a blessing in disguise because I would have never gotten this offer to come to Montana if that didn’t happen. So, I’m really thankful it did happen now, but at the time, it was frustrating.”
With that D-I scholarship in hand, Rygol now has a trio of goals to accomplish at UM.
“I want to get my degree. I want to win a championship,” he said. “Those two, and obviously make new connections, make new friends. I’m here to win.”
