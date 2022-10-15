Montana's Marcus Welnel (37) tackles Idaho Vandals wide receiver Hayden Hatten (80) during the Big Sky Conference football game between the Griz and Idaho on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The third-ranked Griz lost, 30-23.
Montana's Marcus Welnel (37) tackles Idaho Vandals wide receiver Hayden Hatten (80) during the Big Sky Conference football game between the Griz and Idaho on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The third-ranked Griz lost, 30-23.
Montana Grizzlies tight end Cole Grossman (11) narrowly misses a catch during the Big Sky Conference football game between the Griz and Idaho on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Montana Grizzlies safety Nash Fouch (4) celebrates during the Big Sky Conference football game between the Griz and Idaho on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
MISSOULA — Trailing 22-16 with just over four minutes left in Saturday's game, the Montana football team earned one last opportunity at a comeback by forcing an Idaho punt.
It would undoubtedly be their biggest drive of the year, and their last hope at saving their undefeated season and retaining the Little Brown Stein for the eighth-consecutive time.
It lasted all of one play.
Quarterback Lucas Johnson threw his second pick of the afternoon, wiping away the team's comeback hopes as the Vandals returned it to the Grizzlies' goal line.
From Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the upset-minded Idaho Vandals stormed into Missoula and won 30-23. It was the Grizzlies' first loss of the season.
"Our coaching staff had a great plan coming in," Vandals first-year head coach Jason Eck said. "Hats off, I have a heck of a staff that we put together and I appreciate them all coming and believing in the vision we have here."
It was a game of twists and turns that went in favor of the visitors, whose risky game plan was what led to the fortunate outcome.
Sparked by a second-half opening onside kick recovery, Idaho outscored Montana 18-10 to improve to 3-0 in the Big Sky Conference, 4-2 overall.
"I didn't think we played particularly well and that starts with the head coach," Griz coach Bobby Hauck said. "I'm plenty pissed, starting with the man in the mirror ... we didn't play well, we didn't coach well, and we lost the game."
Falling victim to Idaho's scheme
Coming into the game, all the talk surrounded the Vandals' time-consuming attack. They averaged 37 minutes of ball possession per game, and limiting Montana's opportunities would be even more of a priority.
They executed that attack to perfection, playing on the offensive side of the ball for a staggering 42 minutes and eight seconds. But this time, they didn't do it with the clock-killing churn of runs.
They were actually stifled there, collecting 52 net yards on the ground.
It was the passing attack that kept things going most often, converting on 8 of 18 third down attempts. They also had a fourth-down conversion.
"They bled the clock down, they held up and bled the clock down," Hauck said. "When we didn't move the chains on third down and they did move the chains ... that was significantly hard ... that allowed them to bleed the game out as best they could."
They did that especially so in the most pivotal moments of the game, dominating possession in the fourth quarter. Their 11 minutes, 56 seconds worth of offense in the final quarter was their most of any quarter in the contest.
After completing 85 percent of his passes over their past two contests, redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 21 of 27 on Saturday, good for 77 percent.
Self-inflicted harm
Not only was Idaho strong in carrying out its game plan, the Griz made things much easier for it. Struggling to move the ball all afternoon, Montana made matters worse by giving away free points and possessions.
With six minutes, fifteen seconds remaining in the second quarter, the UM special teams unit gave up a safety. Punter Patrick Rohrbach was backed up on his own 5-yard line looking to punt when he mishandled a snap that ended up in the end zone.
When he recovered, he opted to eat it and take the safety rather than attempt to get the kick off.
"When the ball is snapped, you have to catch it," Hauck said. "That would be it. I don't know what else to tell you."
Errors piled up throughout the game, climaxing in the fourth quarter when Johnson tossed back-to-back picks to essentially end the game.
Notre Dame transfer linebacker Paul Moala came up with the first one over the middle as Johnson tried connecting with a receiver on a quick slant route. One possession later, deja vu set in when Johnson was intercepted over the middle again, this time by sophomore Tommy McCormick.
"We all talked about how the turnover battle was critical in the game. We've talked about it until we're blue in the face," Hauck said. "In a game like that, if we turn it over, they are going to sit and hold it for 40 seconds every play.
"We can't give the other team the ball, we can't go 4 for 11 on third downs, we need to run it better, we can't drop it. You want to go down the laundry list? We'll have to freaking bring in dinner."
Stealing possessions
As the second half was getting set to start, fans were beginning to fill the stadium seats back up after using the intermission to use the restroom or hit the concessions.
Nobody thought anything about the impending kickoff to get the action started, looking at it as just a customary procedure. Problem is, the Griz might've felt that way too.
The Vandals saw that they had a chance to attempt an onside kick and recover it, and that's exactly what they did.
"We saw that some of those guys left early on the kickoff return team," Eck said. "Everyone told me that we wanted to have the ball to start the second half, so that was the only way to get it after they won the toss."
Though the Griz ended up holding Idaho to a field goal following that worst-case scenario start to the half, it kickstarted a run of 10 unanswered points that put the game out of reach.
Montana would only muster points 23 points, and their final score came with 32 seconds remaining and the outcome all but finalized.
Scoring recap
First quarter
The game's first points came off the foot of Idaho kicker Ricardo Chavez from 47 yards out. On the ensuing drive, the Griz would respond with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Johnson to Junior Bergen to make it 6-3 after the PAT was blocked.
Second quarter
With roughly six minutes remaining, Rohrbach fumbled the snap into the end zone and was taken down for a safety to make it 6-5. In response, the Griz worked their way down to the goal line, with Johnson punching in a one-yard score and extending the lead to 13-5.
With just 30 seconds remaining in the half though, McCoy and wide receiver Hayden Hatten connected for a touchdown to go into the half down just 13-12.
Third quarter
After the onside kick, Chavez made another field goal to reclaim the lead 15-13. Later, Hatten and McCoy paired up again on a 40-yard bomb, making it 22-13.
Griz kicker Nico Ramos made a field goal to cut the lead to 22-16 as the clock struck zeroes.
Fourth quarter
There was no scoring until late in the fourth quarter when Idaho running back Roshaun Johnson plunged in from a yard out to make it 30-16.
Wide receiver Mitch Roberts scored late to make the final score 30-23.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
