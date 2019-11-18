MISSOULA — Lessons learned in last weekend's loss will be applied Tuesday when the Montana women's basketball team shoots for its first win over an NCAA Division I foe.
The Lady Griz struggled with their perimeter shooting and defense in dropping a 76-63 decision to Fresno State Friday in Missoula. The shooting part is hard to control, but expect Montana to show defensive strides when it plays host to Grand Canyon University at 7 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.
"Friday was really kind of an exception to have that many of our guards struggle the way they did on the same night," Montana coach Shannon Schweyen said. "I just don't think that's going to happen to us very often.
"But we've got to be able to overcome things like that by being better defensively. I thought we had a good practice Sunday, working on some things. Our guards have to take some responsibility in closing out better and rotating better."
Montana (1-1) whipped Grand Canyon (2-1) in the only meeting of the teams last December in Phoenix. But the Antelopes have improved and last week's win over Southern Utah proved they're not about to back down against Big Sky Conference competition.
One challenge for Montana will be containing Grand Canyon's 6-foot-4 senior post, Da'jah Daniel. The Texas native earned second team all-Western Athletic Conference honors last season.
"She's legit," Schweyen said. "She's had some double-doubles and is extremely athletic.
"I also think they're good defensively. They just are a completely different team. I can't stress it enough. They went out and got a couple foreign players that can shoot it. They've got good quickness at the guard. They're going to get better as the season goes on because a lot of them are new playing together."
The Lady Griz will have an edge in backcourt experience over almost every team they play this season. But figuring out how and when to play five veteran guards is an ongoing process for Schweyen and her staff.
Senior point guard McKenzie Johnston was impressive in Friday's game against Fresno State, racking up 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. But veteran guards Sophia Stiles, Gabi Harrington, Sammy Fatkin and Taylor Goligoski managed just 13 points combined on 5-for-23 shooting from the floor.
"When you're playing a lot of kids, sometimes it can be tough to get them in a groove a little bit when you're in and out a bunch," Schweyen said. "We were just trying to find a spark and nobody seemed to be able to provide one. It was a tough road in that sense. Hopefully everybody picked up some things from watching video."
The Lady Griz need to build some shooting confidence with a showcase game against the Pac-12s Arizona set for Sunday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena. The Wildcats (4-0) flexed their muscle this past weekend with a blowout win at Texas, 83-58.
"It's been feast or famine," Schweyen said of Montana's perimeter shooting. "We shot the ball real well (against MSU-Northern) and then none the next time around. I'd hope we'd have a little bit better balance."
