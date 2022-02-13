MISSOULA — With an agonizing loss at Northern Arizona dropping them in the Big Sky Conference standings, every remaining league game becomes more important for the Montana Lady Griz.
Their goal is to finish in the top five in the Big Sky, thereby earning a bye in the first round of the conference basketball tourney, which starts in three weeks. Sacramento State, Montana and Northern Arizona are bunched up behind conference leaders Idaho State, Montana State and Southern Utah.
The good news is the Lady Griz control their own destiny when it comes to earning a bye, and they can do themselves a favor Monday night with a win at Eastern Washington. Montana whipped the Eagles in early January, but they've shown improvement while the Lady Griz are trying to get the bad taste out of their mouth following a 60-59 loss at NAU Thursday.
It wasn't just the losing that was tough for UM. It was the way it happened, with the Jacks tying the game, 59-59, on a prayer inbounds play involving an alley-oop pass from near the scorer's table all the way down under the basket, where Khiarica Rasheed hit a bunny. She then added an and-one free throw with four-tenths of a second left.
"You know, our kids battled. I'm proud of them," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "We just have to continue to get better."
The big question heading into Monday's game is whether senior guard Sammy Fatkin, who leads the Lady Griz in scoring at 13.4 ppg, will play on her tender ankle. She sat out two road games last week, but Holsinger was hoping to have her back for the three games Montana plays this week.
Her absence really hurts on the offensive end, where she is capable of taking over a game with her quick moves to the basket. She finishes better than anyone else on the Montana team, and she was playing her best basketball just prior to her Feb. 5 injury, scoring 24 points at Montana State on Jan. 24 and 20 in a home win over Weber State on Feb. 3.
Eastern Washington (3-10 conference, 5-17 overall) lost at Idaho State Saturday, 79-62, but the Eagles did show promise Thursday with a 74-61 win at Weber State. Sophomore guard Jacinta Buckley scored a career-high 25 points, and freshman wing Jaydia Martin added 19.
"This was a great weekend overall for us starting with a road win on Thursday and then going toe-to-toe with the current league leader and defending champ, Idaho State," EWU first-year coach Joddie Gleason said. "We started the game slow (Saturday), but did a nice job of answering to cut their lead to five at halftime. In the second half, we had the chance to take the lead a few times with good looks but just could not make the shot."
Following Monday's game, Montana (7-5, 14-7) will play host to Idaho on Thursday night before hitting the road again for a makeup game at Portland State Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.