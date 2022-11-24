MISSOULA — Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe. Gonzaga’s Drew Timme. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson. North Carolina’s Armando Bacot. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Those players are widely considered the top big men in college basketball this year. However, none of them are doing what Montana’s Josh Bannan is doing through nearly the first three weeks of the season. In fact, no one is.
Bannan, a 6-foot-10 forward, is averaging 14.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists through six games. He’s the only player in NCAA Division I men’s basketball to average 15/10/5 (rounded up) this season while having played in more than two games.
All five of those previously mentioned players are averaging 16 or more points and 7.8 or more rebounds per game. Bannan separates himself in the assist department as none of those five are dishing out more than 2.5 per game.
“Last year, he was looking to score. Now, he’s looking to make the right play,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said. “That’s why I’m letting him handle the ball a lot more than he did a year ago. He’s definitely put a lot of time in, in his development. He lives in the gym. Guys that work as hard as him, you’re going to give him those opportunities.”
Bannan worked on becoming a better passer this offseason after he averaged just 1.6 helpers as a sophomore last year. He’s had four or more assists in all six games this season as he’s dropped those dimes with passes over defenders, bounce passes into the lane and drop-offs after driving.
He hasn't been much of a liability handling the ball more often. Last year, he had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.0 with 50 of each over 32 games. This year, he's totaled 30 assists compared to 14 turnovers, a ratio of 2.1.
Bannan posted a career-high six assists, without a committing a turnover, in UM’s first win of the season, 78-59 over St. Thomas on Nov. 17. He did that while also pouring in 23 points and grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds.
“I put a lot of time in on my shooting. Always have. But I definitely focused on it this offseason in particular,” he said. “Recently, I’ve been focusing on a more rounded game. My passing, finishing. I think that’s really helped me. It wasn’t something that I’ve always been good at. The coaches have put me in really good positions this year and I put a lot of work in. I think now I’ve been passing the ball a fair bit better, and I want to continue to do that.”
Bannan matched his six assists two days later against Troy on Nov. 19. But he also had a season-high seven turnovers to go with a season-low eight points and eight rebounds. That factored into the Griz losing 73-62 to Troy.
The Griz have needed another playmaker like Bannan to emerge. They lost the Big Sky assists leader from last year, Cameron Parker, who transferred to fellow conference team Portland State.
That need is even more dire as point guard Brandon Whitney is out with a right leg injury. Bannan’s work in the offseason, in addition to the transfer of Colorado State big man Dischon Thomas, allows him to play away from the basket more often.
If Bannan can execute like he did against St. Thomas on a consistent basis, it could be a boost for the Griz, who have a 3-3 record. They were picked third in the Big Sky preseason polls and are looking to win the Big Sky for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
“It just makes us harder to guard,” DeCuire said of Bannan’s expanded role. “It makes us more versatile. And it also allows Dischon to be more effective because Bannan is playing out and it gives Dischon the paint to play in. It’ll provide us more balance.
“Right now, Brandon Whitney at the point has been our biggest playmaker and we needed someone else to step up in that regard. I think it allows other guys to play to their strengths and takes those playmaking responsibilities off their plate.”
Scoring and rebounding have been Bannan’s forte. He was the only Big Sky player to average at least 17 points and eight rebounds in conference play last season. He earned second-team All-Big Sky honors and came into this year as a preseason all-conference selection.
Bannan wanted to be a better rebounder too, so he worked on that before this season. He entered Thursday tied for third in the country with three double-doubles. He’s mixed together jumpers, hook shots and 81.1% free throw shooting while looking like a magnet to the ball on the boards.
He had a double-double and was on triple-double watch by halftime against St. Thomas. That performance made him just the eighth NCAA Division I player since 2010 to have a line of 23/17/6 or better.
Bannan averaged 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists over three games last week to earn Zootown Classic MVP honors for the second season in a row. That led to Troy coach Scott Cross calling him an NBA prospect. It also resulted in him being named the Big Sky player of the week for the first time in his career on Tuesday.
“To me, rebounding is largely about your motor, how much you want to go get the ball,” he said. “I’ve always had a high motor, and rebounding has always been a way that I felt like I’ve been able to get myself going and get my offense going. Even this year, I put even more of an emphasis on it. As I continue to get fitter, that’s something I want to continue to improve at.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.