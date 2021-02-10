MISSOULA — Of all the games the Montana women's basketball team has played this season, Saturday's triumph over Portland State might have been the most promising with March Madness fast approaching.
Pitted against a Vikings team that has befuddled opposing teams with zone defense, including Montana State, the Montana women combined inside and outside shooting success for a one-sided win. If the Lady Griz can continue to burn teams from the outside when they pack the inside defensively, their chances of winning the Big Sky Conference tourney title next month will vastly improve.
"We know what we're capable of. We just have to go out there and do it," said Montana junior guard Hannah Thurmon, who hit five triples in the win over the Vikings and will try to keep it going Thursday at winless Weber State.
"I knew I wasn't having that confidence, and I needed that back. When I hit that first one (Saturday), I thought, you can shoot. You've been in this slump for a while. You need to get out of it."
Montana has three steady scorers down low in starters Carmen Gfeller and Abby Anderson and reserve Kylie Frohlich. If the team can get a little more consistent from behind the 3-point line — Thurmon and Madi Schoening were both good in that department Saturday — then it's going to be twice as hard to stop.
"It helps when you have an inside-out game," UM coach Mike Petrino said. "(Saturday) was a good day. We have to keep building on that. It's kind of the dog days of the season but we have to keep moving forward."
Based on Weber State's 0-13 record, it's safe to say the Lady Griz will not be satisfied with anything but a sweep in Ogden this week. The Wildcats rank dead last in the Big Sky on both ends, allowing close to 79 points per game while scoring less than 60 per contest on average in league action.
Montana has been hanging its hat on defense lately. Opposing teams are shooting just 37.3 percent in Big Sky action against the Lady Griz man-to-man scheme.
"We locked in on things we wanted to get better at from Thursday," Petrino said, alluding to a one-point loss to Portland State last week. "We guarded the dribble better (Saturday). We didn't give up as many offensive rebounds, at least hurtful ones."
The Lady Griz boast the most prolific scorer in Big Sky action in Gfeller (16.5 ppg). Anderson also ranks in the top 15 at 13.1 points per game.
Weber State doesn't have a go-to scorer and that's been one reason for its 0-10 mark in league play. Coached by former Utah assistant Velaida Harris, the Wildcats are led by 5-foot-8 guard Shianne Johnson with an average of 10.1 points per game in league competition.
This week's series against Weber State represents a prime opportunity for the Lady Griz to earn their first Big Sky sweep. The teams will also play Saturday at noon.
