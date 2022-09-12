Montana wide receiver Aaron Fontes looks to catch a pass but instead draws a pass interference penalty as he's pulled down by South Dakota's Da'Raun McKinney on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. The third-ranked Grizzlies (2-0) hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to Indiana State for a game at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) Saturday.