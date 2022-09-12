MISSOULA — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Montana Grizzlies boarding a plane to play Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores.
Bird is no longer at Indiana State, but he is arguably their most well-known alumni. He’s a basketball Hall of Famer who played for the NBA’s Boston Celtics before retiring in 1992, long before any player on the Griz roster was born.
In March 1979, Bird and Magic Johnson’s Michigan State team squared off in the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game in Salt Lake City. Jud Heathcote, the foundation of the Montana Grizzlies’ basketball coaching tree, was the Spartans’ head coach.
That game on NBC drew a 24.1 rating and 35.1 million viewers, including a young Bobby Hauck. Johnson defeated Bird in what is still the highest-rated basketball game regardless of level. They went on to develop an NBA rivalry, with Johnson playing for the Los Angeles Lakers
“I am going to see the statue while I’m there,” the Griz football coach said, noting that Bird was always a favorite of his.
First road trip
Like Indiana State in 1979, Montana is a team with national championship aspirations. The Griz are ranked No. 3 in the nation and are off to a 2-0 start.
They opened the season with a 47-0 thrashing of an overmatched Northwestern State team out of the Southland Conference. They then scored a 24-7 win over a tougher South Dakota team from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Griz now hit the road for the first time this season. It’s a unique trip in that it presents some logistical challenges on top of preparing for the game.
They’ll fly into Indianapolis, stay there Friday and make the approximately 75-minute drive to the stadium in Terre Haute on Saturday for the 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) kickoff. UM has recently traveled far east under Hauck, going to Western Illinois in 2018 and James Madison in 2021, both losses.
Potentially factoring into the equation of preparation this week is that the county has deemed the air quality “unhealthy” in Missoula. Hauck said he looks to the medical staff in terms of how it might impact practicing outdoors.
First meeting
This isn’t just the first time Montana is playing at Indiana State. It’s the first-ever meeting between the teams. In fact, the Sycamores have never played a Big Sky team.
Montana safety Robby Hauck and wide receiver Malik Flowers, who joined Bobby Hauck at Monday’s press conference, have never been to Indiana but associate the state with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.
Bobby Hauck has been there, including a stop at the world-famous St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis for their shrimp cocktail, but he’s never coached in the state.
Indiana State head coach Curt Mallory does have familiarity with the western United States. He worked with Montana State coach Brent Vigen at Wyoming.
Mallory was the defensive backs coach from 2015-16, while Vigen was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hauck was in the Mountain West at that time as the San Diego State special teams coach from 2015-17.
This is the first game in a home-and-home series. The Sycamores will play in Missoula on Sept. 20, 2025.
Indiana State's Memorial Stadium seats 12,764 people.
First look
Indiana State is another MVFC team, although not at the level of South Dakota, which tied for third in the conference last year and qualified for the playoffs. The Sycamores haven’t made the postseason since 2014.
They’re 18-29 under Mallory since he took over in 2017. They went 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the MVFC last year to tie for seventh in the 11-team league.
This season, Indiana State lost 56-0 to FBS Purdue one week after opening with a 17-14 overtime win against North Alabama, which has finished its transition from Division II and is playing in the ASUN. Montana scored a 61-17 home win over North Alabama in 2019.
The Sycamores' win over the Lions came 10 days after a single-vehicle crash killed two Indiana State football players and another ISU student, and severely injured two other ISU football players.
Still not first
Montana remained No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday.
North Dakota State stayed at No. 1, gained 52 of the 54 first-place votes and totaled 1,348 points out of a possible 1,350. South Dakota State kept steady at No. 2, picked up the other two first-place votes and tallied 1,263 points.
The Griz received 1,242 points in the Week 2 poll after garnering 1,218 in the preseason edition and 1,244 last week. Montana State is No. 4 with 1,199 points, and Missouri State, coached by Montana native Bobby Petrino, is fifth with 1,097 points.
