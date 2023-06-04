Henry Ballinger wasn't sure what to expect during his senior season of high school athletics.

After missing out on state track as an individual during the 2022 season at Capital High school, due to a violation of team rules that made him miss divisionals and other meets, Ballinger decided he needed a fresh start and made the switch to Helena High.

"I got in some trouble," he said. "It was my own fault."

The move paid off. Ballinger embraced the Bengals and their culture of running, shining in both cross county (finishing 17th at state) and most recently, track for HHS.

And after only getting to run in the 1,600-meter relay a year ago for CHS, Ballinger had the Class AA state track meet of his dreams, finding the podium a total of four times.

The future Montana Grizzly athlete finished fourth in the 800 after a personal record time of 1:53.28, as well as fifth in the 400 with another PR of 51.83. In the 1,600, Ballinger took sixth and was also part of a 1,600-relay team for Helena High that posted a time of 3:24.48 to take fourth.

Then, on top of everything else, Ballinger was part of Helena High's graduating class on Saturday.

"The past few weeks have been pretty crazy," he said. "It's all gone by really fast and it's still hard to believe. I'm excited to go to Montana. But it's bittersweet."

After the way his junior season went, Ballinger said he went into his senior year with a chip on his shoulder. And when the track season rolled around, he made sure to make the most of his final opportunity.

Not only did Ballinger earn all-state honors in four events, he set a new Helena High school record in the 1,600 at divisionals, running the race in 4:19.

"Both schools (Capital and Helena) had about the same exact record," Ballinger said. "Ever since I was a freshman, I thought that would be super cool to break it and when I switched (to Helena High), it just felt like destiny. I knew I was going to get it."

Ballinger has the second-best time in Capital school history, but now he owns the top spot in Bengals history too, which came along with a Western AA Divisional title at Vigilante Stadium in Helena.

However, Ballinger saved his best for last at the state meet. In his first time competing at state as an individual, the senior earned all-state honors in each of his events.

"Last year, I didn't get to compete at state (as an individual)," he said. "So if you had told me six months ago that that happened, it would have felt really good, I would have freaked out."

Ballinger credited the culture at Helena High as one reason for his success as a senior. "It was a fresh start and the culture is really awesome. We'd run together every single day in the winter and you're weird if you miss. Those guys just love running so much and they just want to get better every single day," he said.

Even before ending his high school career on a high note, Ballinger knew his days of running, which started very young with the influence of his parents, would continue at the Division 1 level following a commitment to run track and field for the Montana Grizzlies in mid-May.

"(Going D-1) was a big thing for me and I definitely had a chip on my shoulder," Ballinger said. "I don't really know how it feels. It still hasn't hit me yet."

As far as the feeling of redemption?

"It feels really good."