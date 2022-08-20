Hayden Opitz has achieved a lot during his high school athletics career and technically, his senior year hasn't even started.
Not only has Opitz, a Helena Capital senior, earned Second-Team All-State honors on the gridiron as a tight end, he was also a First-Team All-State performer on the Bruins' Class AA state championship team in boys basketball.
And that's not all.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound athlete is just that an athlete and was also part of Capital's 400-meter relay team that took fourth at the Class AA state track meet last May, making Opitz an all-state performer in three different sports.
No wonder the Montana football program came calling and after some recruiting visits over the summer, Opitz decided that the Griz were a perfect fit.
Next for Opitz was making an announcement which he did last Saturday.
"I am excited to announce that I have committed to The University of Montana to continue my academic and Football career," Opitz said via his Twitter account. "Thank you to all of the Griz staff and the people who have helped me along the way!"
As for why? That was easy or at least made easy for him.
"It was the culture," he said. "The way the coaches bring you into the program is really cool. They really helped me understand how I was going to impact the program and that made it pretty easy for me."
Despite the fact that his dad, Chad Opitz played for the Grizzlies in the early 1990s, Hayden said he grew up as a Bobcats fan.
"Honestly, I was more of a Bobcats fan," he said. "I have become more neutral over the years and I have history (with The University of Montana). My parents both went to school there and my dad played there so I'm pretty rooted in the program there."
Over the summer, Opitz took part in a number of camps and at Eastern Washington, he reported running the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. Eventually, the offer came from the Griz and once it did, then the commitment was pretty much a done deal.
"I got a chance to be around the coaches and the players," he said. "I got really close to them and then I got my offer."
While Opitz expects to make a bigger contribution on defense this year, he's already proven he can make an impact at tight end, which wouldn't make him the first guy to thrive at power forward and tight end.
The senior was Class AA Second-Team All-State after hauling in 31 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns in 2021, which was in addition to 11 receptions for 113 yards as a sophomore in 2020.
On the hardwood, Opitz played a vital role in the Bruins state championship win last march and averaged 11.2 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds last year as well as making 52 percent of his shots from the field.
The three-sport standout also won't be the only Bruin heading to Missoula or to a D-1 program. Austin Buehler joined Opitz in committing to the Griz this summer, while Talon Marsh pledged to Montana State.
"It's nice to have not have to think about recruiting anymore," he said. "We have been looking forward to this season since we were playing small fry, so it will be nice to be able to focus on that and trying to win games. Hopefully, we can win that big game at the end of the season."
Opitz knows how that feels as a basketball player. Now, he and the Bruins will try to duplicate the feat in football starting next Friday in Bozeman against the Hawks.
