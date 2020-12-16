MISSOULA — The Montana women's basketball team's non-conference game against Utah Valley on Dec. 21 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns within the Wolverine program.
On Tuesday night, Utah Valley reported it was shutting down its program. A UM release on Wednesday afternoon said a positive case had been reported within the program.
"It's a bummer, I found out last night on the way back from a big road win and it really is a bummer," Lady Griz coach Mike Petrino said on Wednesday afternoon. "But, you know, we spent the last 24 hours trying to find other options, but there's challenges with that. Challenges with finding someone who's available through the testing protocol, but we're going to do whatever we can."
Utah Valley has already had eight games canceled this season, though has won both of its games it has played. The Wolverines also had to postpone a game against BYU set for Dec. 15 and canceled a game against Big Sky Conference team Southern Utah set for Dec. 18.
The Lady Griz are 2-2 on the season and coming off a win over Pacific University. It is the third game of the year that has been postponed or canceled for the UM women's team.
Two games earlier this year against Southern Utah were both canceled. In the release, UM said, "efforts are being made to find a replacement game prior to Christmas."
Petrino also said that UM and SUU are exploring options to potentially play the pair of games against the Thunderbirds later this season.
The next currently scheduled game for the Lady Griz would be Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, as the Grizzlies are set to play two games against Northern Colorado in Greeley.
"It's a real challenge and it's really hard, hard on the kids, so we're going to explore all our options," Petrino said. "We'll do the best we can to find some games over break and if we can't, we'll see if we can have something available after Christmas. It's the reality and unfortunately for us, it's our third canceled game this year."
