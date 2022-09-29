MISSOULA — Rob Phenicie is back at home in Montana’s maroon and silver.
He had been wearing orange and black as Idaho State’s head coach before the two sides parted ways last fall. In the spring, he reunited with head coach Bobby Hauck at Montana.
Phenicie has seen plenty of those Bengals colors as he’s broken down film as an offensive analyst ahead of the third-ranked Grizzlies’ game at winless Idaho State 1 p.m. Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho. Having analysts on the staff has become a national trend, and the Griz are keeping up with the times by finally adding that role this year.
“I had the opportunity to go to Memphis in the same role, which is my alma mater,” Phenicie said last month during fall camp. “That would’ve been a longer move, and everything here was so familiar. I basically knew all the offensive coaches, so it wasn’t a big learning curve.
“It’s cool to be back. Grateful to be still coaching, but more fortunate to be back here with a bunch of guys that I know and I like. Very fortunate that Bobby welcomed me back with open arms. I appreciate that. I’m really enjoying it. It’s a fun role.”
Phenicie is no longer coaching on the field or on the road recruiting. Instead, he’s making his impact in the film room in a role that’s a blend of a graduate assistant and an advance scout.
Phenicie brings a veteran vision to the analyst role while getting to stay around the game. He was the offensive coordinator under Hauck from 2003-09 when the Griz won seven consecutive Big Sky championships and finished as the FCS runner-up three times.
He then had roles under Hauck at UNLV as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach from 2010-14. Phenicie spent the next seven seasons at Idaho State, where he was the wide receivers coach from 2015-16 and the head coach from 2017-21.
“You always want to coach and be on the field, but this is a chance for me to contribute in a different way to this program,” he said. “Where Bobby’s gotten it to right now, I’m excited to watch this team go. What he’s done here in four years, it’s awesome.
“Everyone’s wondering, ‘How’s Phen handling it? Is he going crazy not being able to coach ball?’ I was like, ‘No, because I know my role.’ It’s not my job to tell Chad (Germer) how to coach the O-line or tell Brent (Pease) how to coach receivers. Those guys are great coaches, and they know what to do. My job is to provide support and make their job easier, hopefully.”
Film study
Phenicie isn’t the only new analyst on the staff. The Griz added a defensive analyst in Kim McCloud, who joined the team last month.
McCloud is from the west, spent some time out east and has primarily been in the FBS since he got into coaching in 1995. He was an assistant head coach in the ACC at Syracuse and in the MAC at Bowling Green. He had a stop in the Big 12 at Baylor as a secondary coach and most recently was in the Mountain West at Hawaii as the cornerbacks coach.
“As far as the right decision to do it, there’s a reason why Alabama has 20 of them. It’s the right decision to have them,” Hauck said, unknowingly overexaggerating the 13 listed on the Crimson Tide’s website.
“They’ve been really valuable. They’re good football minds. They got good perspective. They know what we’re trying to do and they get us ahead going into the week. They’re just beneficial from Sunday through Saturday. They’ve got great insight to a lot of things that are going on.”
While the Griz coaches are finishing up the game plan for the current week, Phenicie and McCloud are already beginning their study of the next week’s opponent on Wednesday and Thursday. That way, when the coaches come to the office Sunday after a game, they can do their jobs more efficiently because the analysts can present them background research about scheme and personnel evaluation, schematic challenges, and strengths and weaknesses.
Another important duty the analysts do is providing a self-scout of UM on Monday and Tuesday. They look at the previous week’s game to evaluate how the Griz are being attacked and where they’re being predictable so they can find those holes and cinch them up. It’s something Phenicie felt he never had much time to do when he himself was a coordinator.
For Phenicie, he’ll evaluate the Griz offense when performing a self-scout. He’ll look at the opposing team’s defense for tendencies to help with formulating a plan for the Griz offense’s attack when he’s breaking down film during the week.
Thirdly, the analysts provide an extra set of eyes up in the booth on game day. While offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach is focused on calling plays, Phenicie can key in on how the opposing defense is attacking the Griz offense, how they’re changing from what UM game planned for and how the Griz might try to go about making adjustments.
In the offseason, the analysts study cut-ups and game film from the season with the rest of the staff. In recruiting, they help evaluate prospect film and asses what numbers and needs are required as the Griz roster goes through its yearly turnover.
“It’s more just the preparation for what we’re seeing, offense and defense,” Hauck said of the benefits. “I should have a guy on the special teams, but I don’t. That probably should be next. They’re getting the pre-game-planning stuff done. It’s just great. Week to week it’s awesome. I utilize those guys to nitpick anything I’m doing or what we’re doing in terms of preparation or something they see. It’s been valuable every week.”
Budget-based
The analyst positions aren’t the only new ones the Griz have on their staff this year. They also added a Director of Recruiting position in May.
Filling that role is Keaton Johnson, who grew up in Seeley Lake and had been a student assistant in recruitment and operations for the Griz from 2019-21 while earning a bachelor’s degree in business management. In this role, he oversees all on-campus recruiting, coordinates recruiting logistics such as sorting through data, film and contact info, and he works with the coaches and marketing team on recruitment material.
“We needed to add that,” Hauck said. “We got to have that under one umbrella with someone directing traffic in that area. Especially during the season, when coaches are trying to do that without assistance, it's not good enough, we're missing out. If you look at other places, they have entire recruiting departments. That’s not where we are budgetarily, but we’re doing our best with that.”
Having analysts is a newer phenomenon than recruiting directors. Including Montana, eight of the 12 Big Sky teams have staffers listed on their website as analysts or quality control coaches, which appear to be interchangeable words along with administrative assistant. The exceptions are Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Portland State and Idaho State.
For analysts, it’s about staying in the game, not necessarily money. At Alabama, the analyst role has been sort of a landing pad for fired head coaches as Steve Sarkisian, Charlie Strong, Mike Stoops and Butch Jones, among others, found spots as analysts on coach Nick Saban’s staff.
Jones reportedly made $35,000 in 2018 while receiving a multi-million-dollar buyout from Tennessee. The Crimson Tide’s top analyst reportedly made $88,000 that year, while LSU’s top analysts reportedly made $70,000 in 2019.
Phenicie is making $20,000, while McCloud, who joined the staff later in the year, is making $15,000, according to UM athletic director Kent Haslam. By comparison, Hauck’s base salary is $205,000, the two coordinators each make $99,254 this year and the other assistant coaches range from roughly $43,000 to $77,000.
Both analysts are part-time temps who don’t receive any benefits or insurance, Haslam noted. He added that they’re paid out of private funds the football program has raised, like the Quarterback Club.
The Director of Recruiting is a full-time position that makes $30,000 and is paid through the athletic department’s general fund, Haslam said. He added that the football program had a full-time equivalent (FTE) position open for a few years.
The NCAA allows football teams to have a head coach and 10 full-time assistants who can coach on the field and go on the road to recruit. There are no limits on the size of off-field support staff, like analysts and directors of recruiting, football operations and player personnel.
“The recruiting position was a strategic approach to how much recruiting has changed,” Haslam said. “With the transfer portal, it’s so drastically different. With hundreds and hundreds of potential recruits, Bobby felt strongly that we needed to add it to stay competitive in the recruiting arena, and I agreed with him.”
