MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team has gone to the locker room feeling somber and with a bad taste in its mouth after the last two road games, according to coach Travis DeCuire.
The Grizzlies fell Thursday in a back-and-forth, highly contested game against arguably the best team in the Big Sky Conference in Weber State.
It went the Wildcats way off a late run as the two split the season series. Nothing to be too upset about if you're Montana or a fan.
Then came Saturday.
Montana went up against Big Sky doormat Idaho State, which came in at the bottom of the standings and near the bottom in most major offensive categories. The Bengals throttled Montana, 86-63, to snap a 22-game losing skid and earn their first win over UM since 2009.
"Quiet. Quiet as it usually is after a loss," DeCuire said in his postgame interview on KGVO radio. "We had some guys not happy with themselves and their performances. We had a good hard talk and we will get them ready to play Monday. We've just got to get after it."
The Grizzlies battled foul trouble and maybe some fatigue compared to a very-fresh Bengals team that hadn't played since Jan. 27 due to COVID-19 protocols.
"Defense. Defense failed us tonight," DeCuire said. "Mack (Anderson) was limited. Without him, defense just isn't quite as good. His activity is important to a lot of the things we execute. To not have him forces us to do some things differently that we hadn't had to do in a while at least for longer stretches than we are used to.
"I think our competitive spirit wasn't where it needed to be. They got off to a good start and we never really responded."
The loss to Idaho State dropped the Grizzlies (8-4 Big Sky, 15-8 overall) from third in the league standings to fourth, just a half game up on Northern Colorado. It is unclear why Anderson was limited Saturday or what his status going forward is.
DeCuire added that he and the team felt good going into Saturday, with everyone wanting to rebound off the tight loss to Weber State.
A bit of a Big Sky trend continued Saturday: Teams with COVID-19-caused breaks surprising teams that were playing a more normal slate.
Montana State, having not played since Saturday, Jan. 29, throttled Weber State in Ogden, Utah, Saturday right, 78-57, about the same time Idaho State managed its upset of UM.
Even Eastern Washington, which hadn't played since Monday, almost pulled an upset over Southern Utah, which played Thursday, but the Thunderbirds hung on.
That's who Montana has next, as Southern Utah (9-2, 15-6) enters Monday's game in Missoula as the conference regular-season defending champs. The Thunderbirds were picked near the top of the league in the preseason polls mostly because of their large number of upperclassmen.
Big Sky preseason MVP Tevian Jones, Dre Marin, Maizen Fausett, John Knight III and Harrison Butler all played major minutes for Southern Utah last season and all returned for the program's final season in the Big Sky Conference before it heads off to the Western Athletic Conference.
So far, the results for the Thunderbirds have lined up with some of Montana's results. Southern Utah, like Montana, skirted by Portland State by a narrow margin, lost to Northern Colorado and Weber State in some of the better games in the league this year.
And, like Montana, the Thunderbirds are top five in the Big Sky in both team field goal percentage and opponent field goal percentage in league play. And, to add to the similarities, after Monday both would have played three games in five days.
"They're good defensively and they score a ton of points," DeCuire said. "We need to have our offense situated. We need to have some confidence and be aggressive. It's an opportunity for us."
Last season Southern Utah swept Montana by a combined two points — 64-63 and 75-74 wins in Cedar City, Utah. Monday's tip is slated for 7 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena. It is a rescheduled game that was originally scheduled to be played Thursday, Jan. 13.
