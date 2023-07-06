BILLINGS — Former Montana women's basketball player and Billings Senior grad Jace Henderson was promoted earlier this month to a full-time role on the Nebraska women's basketball coaching staff, per the school's website.

Henderson, who was a graduate assistant for the Cornhuskers during her first season with the program in 2022-23, started Saturday in a new position as Nebraska's director of player personnel, development and influence. She is the daughter of former Rocky Mountain College women's basketball coach Brian Henderson, who coached the Battlin' Bears for 13 seasons.

After graduating from UM in 2019, Henderson — who switched from playing volleyball to basketball early in her college career, of which she then played four seasons for the Lady Griz — spent two seasons as an assistant on staff at her alma mater before arriving at Nebraska in August 2022.

On the bench under Huskers head coach Amy Williams this past season, Henderson was on a coaching staff that helped take Nebraska to an 18-15 record with a postseason appearance in the WNIT, where the Huskers eventually lost in the Round of 16.

Henderson had a highly successful prep career in multiple sports at Senior as she starred in volleyball, basketball and track and field for the Broncs, winning Montana's Gatorade Player of the Year award in volleyball twice in the process. She won all-state awards in all three sports over the course of her high school career.

At Montana, after playing one season with the volleyball team before joining the basketball squad, Henderson averaged 6.6 points per game over her career with a high of 12.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during her senior season in 2018-19, where she started every game and was additionally named to the All-Big Sky Conference second team.