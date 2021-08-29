MISSOULA — Entering Sunday's match against Montana State Billings, Montana women's soccer junior forward Jaden Griggs had never scored a goal in 31 career matches and well over 1,000 career minutes at the college level.
That changed in the second half.
Griggs scored three goals over a span of 30 or so minutes to ignite the Grizzlies' offense and propel the team to a 4-0 win over the visiting Yellowjackets. The win is Montana's first of the season after losing its first three matches by a combined three goals (5-2), including a double-overtime loss to Creighton. MSU Billings meanwhile dropped its first match of the season and is now 2-1.
Griggs finished with the three goals, earning her first collegiate hat trick. Griggs' hat trick is the 17th in program history and the first since 2011.
Griggs had waited her turn the past few seasons, playing behind the likes of former UM star Alexa Coyle, who is now playing pro ball overseas. Now, along with a number of other Grizzlies, the junior out of Oronodo, Washington, is getting her shot and is making the most of it.
"She has been building up, she's amazing," Grizzlies head coach Chris Citowicki said. "She's a very, very good player who is finally coming around and stepping into the light now that Alexa is gone. She just had to wait her turn, and now it is her turn and she is really good."
"I am really excited, my teammates really helped me out with that today they were feeding me really good balls," Griggs added.
She first found the back of the net five minutes into the second half with the match knotted at 0-0. Griggs scored from in close, making up for an earlier miss that flew off the top bar late in the first half.
Jaden Griggs 1st career goal.— Montana Griz Soccer 🐻⚽️ (@MontanaGrizSOC) August 29, 2021
Watch @ESPN; https://t.co/SRDCTSqPn6 pic.twitter.com/kpFvZXEnZL
Griggs scored just under 20 minutes later after teammate Ali Monroe saw her shot get blocked by MSU Billings keeper Tuva Sallvin. Griggs quickly recovered and punched in the goal with her left foot from the right side to put Montana up 2-0.
Her final goal came about 13 minutes later off a breakaway, also from the right but with her right foot. She sent the ball to the back left, away from Sallvin, to record the hat trick.
As a team the Grizzlies had 31 shots with 11 on goal. MSU Billings had eight shots with three on goal.
Griggs' hat trick — and first career goal — wasn't the only first that was recorded for the Grizzlies Sunday. Freshman Bella O'Brien scored her first career goal and redshirt freshman keeper Camellia Xu recorded her first career win in goal as she recorded three saves..
Montana (1-3) gets a week off before facing Gonzaga (3-1) in Spokane, Washington, Sunday at 2 p.m.
