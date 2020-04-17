HELENA - Former Helena High School standout Jamie Pickens is leaving the University of Montana women’s basketball program and it appears likely that she will be joining Carroll College.
Pickens, a 6-foot-2 rising sophomore, has entered the NCAA women’s basketball transfer portal a source confirmed to 406mtsports.com.
Although nothing is official yet, the signing period began April 15, which means Pickens is now free to sign with the Saints or any other program immediately.
Pickens a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Montana, who led the Bengals to three straight class AA state championships from 2016 through 2019, appeared in 29 games and averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds during her freshman year.
The news comes two weeks after Lady Griz head coach Shannon Schweyen was dismissed. The Lady Griz finished last season with an 17-13 overall record and 12-8 mark in the Big Sky Conference.
Their season ended with a 68-65 loss to Northern Arizona in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament in Boise.
Pickens said when she signed with the Lady Griz back in November 2018 that “since she was a little girl she went to their games and saw that it had such a great family atmosphere.”
Their fan base is amazing,” Pickens said at the time. “The coaching staff is amazing and the girls I'm going to play with are amazing.”
According to sources, Pickens' top four schools at the time of her decision were Montana, Colorado, Gonzaga and Carroll College.
The Saints graduated two senior post players in Taylor Salonen and Emerald Toth last season and coach Rachelle Sayers said one of her focuses during recruiting was to find a replacement.
While she would likely need to sit out a year before being eligible to play at another NCAA Division I program, Pickens would eligible for the Saints right away next season.
Chris Peterson contributed to this story.
This story will be updated
