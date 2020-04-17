HELENA — Jamie Pickens accomplished her dream.
But now she is coming home.
The former Helena High School girls basketball standout who holds the school’s all-time scoring record and won three Class AA state championships decided to leave the University of Montana on Friday and sign with Carroll College.
The news came just hours after 406mtsports.com received news she put her name into the NCAA transfer portal.
“I wanted to be a Lady Griz my whole life,” Pickens said. “I had a lot of goals, but after Shannon Schweyen (was not going to return) and girls leaving or wanting to leave, I didn’t think I could be able to obtain those goals. Changes were being made, and at the end of the day, I realized I need to make a change, too. I wanted to go on a new adventure.”
Pickens, a 6-foot-2 forward, played in 29 games in which she averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds last year as a freshman.
Her final game was in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky tournament, where she scored one point and grabbed two rebounds in a 68-66 loss to Northern Arizona.
No more than two weeks later, Schweyen was informed by Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam that her contract would not be renewed.
“I felt it all,” Pickens said about her emotions. “I was sad. I was mad. Shannon poured 32 years of heart and soul into that program, and it was hard to see that happen. I have been a close friend with her and her family my entire life. When I pictured Lady Griz basketball, I pictured playing with her as my coach. I didn’t expect it, and it hurt. I didn’t know if I could go back.”
Pickens joins a Carroll team that has been searching for post production this offseason following the graduation of seniors Taylor Salonen and Emerald Toth.
Coach Rachelle Sayers said she had one scholarship and wanted to give it to the best basketball player she could find.
She was on the recruiting trail for some time and felt like she didn’t need to be in a rush. Then, she saw Pickens was in the transfer portal.
“I thought the right kid was going to come along or they weren’t,” Sayers said. “The whole situation is bittersweet because you have to remember that we have this opportunity to sign a player like Jamie because a coach lost her job. I don’t take that lightly because that coach is one of my best friends.”
“I think it’s really exciting, and I’m overly thrilled to coach a kid like Jamie, but in the back of my mind, I know Jamie went to Montana to play for Shannon. With her no longer there, I hope I can be the coach that she needs me to be.”
The Saints have a history of recruiting talented post players.
Names such as Hannah Dean, Cassidy Kosena and Taylor Salonen come to mind recently.
Sayers said Pickens’ game is made of a combination of the three.
“She has a lot more size than Hannah or Taylor, but she has the 3-point shot, can handle the ball and make the pass,” Sayers said.
Pickens describes herself as stretch-four.
“I wish I wasn’t a back-to-the-basket player,” she joked. “I wish I could shoot threes and drive all of the time. In the end, I know I have to get down on the block, and I’m OK with that.”
Her attitude was another attractive trait for Sayers.
“I'm a player that wants to earn everything she receives,” Pickens said. “I’m not going to expect anything. I’m going to work as hard as I can, and team goals are so much more than individual goals. I think that is some of the problems I experienced at Montana. Some players were about themselves, and you can’t create team chemistry that way.”
Pickens will join a team that features first-team all-Frontier Conference players in Danielle Wagner and Christine Denny along with second-team all-conference pick Sienna Swannack and Pickens’ former high school teammate Kamden Hilborn.
“It’s going to put all the pieces together,” Wagner said. “We had a couple big girls, but someone with the experience like she has will be really nice.”
Wagner was on Carroll teams centered on the post when Dean was playing a few years ago and has seen a difference with how many opportunities there are to score.
“A big-body presence down low helps because it opens up some spots for the guards to knock down some shots,” Wagner said.
Sayers was already watching previous game film from Pickens’ freshman season, thinking about how she could help the team.
One way is her versatility.
“She can shoot the three, play with her back to the basket or drive to the hoop,” Sayers said. “She is very versatile and can get up and down the floor.”
But Sayers knows it’s going to take more than her new Division I transfer to make it where she wants to go.
“Everybody needs to get involved and everybody needs to understand their value, but your best players need to take the most shots,” Sayers said. “This year will be no different.”
Carroll finished its season with a 21-10 overall record and was slated to enter the NAIA National Tournament as a No. 5 seed before the COVID-19 pandemic cut its season short.
Now, the Saints look to have one of their deepest teams under Sayers that includes Wagner and Jaidyn Lyman entering their senior season.
But the players don’t think it is a championship-or-bust season.
“I don’t feel a lot of pressure,” Wagner said. “Coach has done a great job recruiting and obviously we have all the pieces. We just need to put them together.”
IR Sports editor Chris Peterson contributed to this report
