MISSOULA — Colter Janacaro looks at a picture of his mother on his nightstand every morning as he wakes up ahead of preseason football camp at Montana.
So too does his older brother, Levi Janacaro, who keeps a photo of his mother, Michaele Janacaro, next to his bed and another hanging above his headboard.
This is the Janacaro brothers’ first season without their mother, who died last year at 55 years old following an extended battle with cancer. The good memories, whether it was her homemade baking or her love of sports, live on with them, as do the life lessons she taught them.
“It’s like when you’re going through fall camp and stuff thinking, 'Ah, is this for me' and everything, you kind of hear her voice in your head: ‘Toughen up,’” Colter offered.
“Yeah, it’s like it’s hot out here, it’s tough, she’d say, ‘Don’t be soft,’” Levi followed up.
The toughness Michaele instilled in Levi and Colter has helped them get to where they are now: playing for the No. 3-ranked Montana Grizzlies. They both are Missoula Big Sky grads who were hard-nosed running quarterbacks in high school. That led Levi to a partial scholarship offer and Colter to a preferred walk-on offer from UM head coach Bobby Hauck.
Levi is now a junior who has been a backup linebacker and standout special teams contributor. Colter is a redshirt freshman who saw some reps last year when the running back position was depleted. Both are trying to work their way into bigger roles.
“My mom was definitely the one who pushed us to get into sports more,” Levi said. “I remember when I joined tackle football in fifth grade, my dad tried to talk me into playing the saxophone because he didn’t want me to get hurt, but my mom was always diehard into having her sons be football players or anything that got us on a team and put us into sports. She just loved the atmosphere and loved the character that it teaches.”
Tough love
Toughness was instilled in Michaele as the lone girl who grew up with three older brothers in Frenchtown. She especially looked up to her brother Dan Lucier, who played football and was hired as the head football coach at Frenchtown over the offseason.
When she became a mother, she was the one organizing carpools for sporting events and traveling to out-of-state tournaments. The only time she might miss one of her kids’ games was when two or more of the five were playing at the same time in different places.
“She was just in every sense of the word tough,” Levi said. “She was the youngest kid, and I think that from a young age gave her a chip on her shoulder that she passed along to us. You don’t take any crap from anybody. She was kind to everybody, but she meant business as well. If it was time to fight, she wasn’t afraid to.”
Michaele passed on that blue collar work ethic to her children. Colter would hear about the importance of hard work when complaining about the challenges of balancing homework and sports.
Levi had the lesson of battling through a grind come up when he told her he wasn’t sure if college football was for him his freshman year because he wasn’t playing. She steered him back toward it by telling him about how he’d regret leaving.
“There’s plenty of times whether it was sports or we were just working where we’d complain and want to quit and she wouldn’t let us because she knew the character that hard work builds,” Levi said. “If you quit once, then you’re a quitter for life and you’ll quit anything. On that same line, if you stick with something tough, then you build on your mental toughness. She really instilled that into our character.”
Michaele displayed that toughness when she battled cancer for nearly three years. By all accounts, she was a positive individual, maintained a hopeful mindset through her trials and refused to think of herself as a victim.
It wasn’t until the day before her death on Thanksgiving that Levi and Colter saw how hard the sickness was hitting her. Even then, she was happy to have seen her sons and the Griz beat rival Montana State a few days earlier.
“I found Michaele was always a really positive individual,” Hauck said. “She passed that outlook onto her boys. They’re positive, good-natured. They’re really quality dudes, and I think that’s one of their mother’s qualities passed on to them.
“Losing your mom is a pretty traumatic thing at pretty much any age for almost any young man. Those guys have been remarkable. Again, I think it’s a testament to their parents raising them right. They are very stable, focused guys. They’ve been remarkably steady through all of that.”
No quit
Levi and Colter played their first game following their mother’s death on Dec. 3 in the FCS playoff second round against Eastern Washington. Levi made a crucial play when he recovered a blocked punt that helped flip the script and send the Griz to the quarterfinals.
The week of the game, Levi started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his mother’s memorial service. The community rallied with over $38,000 in less than two days, blowing past his $5,000 goal, showing again how well she was received in the community.
The support the brothers received extended to players, coaches and staff at UM. The amount of people who reached out personally floored them.
“We’re surrounded by some of the best dudes that I’ve ever met,” Levi said. “When that happened, the community of support that we received was unmatched. I don’t know how you could want to leave that. These are my brothers. I don’t think there’s anything that could happen to me to make me want to quit and leave the guys.”
Michaele wouldn’t have wanted them to hang up their cleats on her behalf, Levi and Colter both agreed. She was their biggest fan and loved watching them play for the Big Sky Eagles and then fulfilling their dream of suiting up for the hometown Griz.
It’s rare in Hauck’s experience for a player to lose a parent while in college. Levi and Colter were able to connect with a few players on the team who’ve lost a parent in the past: Eli Alford, Nash Fouch and Ryan Simpson.
“I think it’s probably productive they’re part of a college football team,” Hauck said. “We’ve had a few guys over the years (lose a parent), and our team has always rallied around them. Your team is a good support group. I think that would be a huge mistake (to quit). Doing this, it’s a lot of fun and it’s got a lot of positive development in terms of your outcome as an individual.”
Additionally, Levi and Colter have been able to find comfort in each other and their family. Colter keeps alive Michaele’s pancake recipe while Levi is searching for her recipe for caramel rolls.
They’ve also leaned on their faith to believe their mother is in a better place where she’s no longer suffering.
“I wasn’t too beat up about her passing because she instilled in us deep faith,” Levi said. “I feel like for believers, at least what I’ve experienced, when somebody dies it’s not as sad because I know that she had a relationship with God, so I’m confident with where she’s going and that I’ll see her again. That was probably the biggest thing that helped me through it.”
