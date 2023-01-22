Jaydon Green mug

There were event winners, school records and plenty of individual bests for the Montana track and field team this past weekend at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open in Moscow, Idaho.

Jaydon Green added another piece to his legacy on Saturday. He ran a 7.86 in the final of the 60-meter hurdles, breaking his school record of 7.97 from last year. It put him onto the podium in the event, trailing only Northern Colorado's Jerome Campbell and an unattached runner.

