MISSOULA — Montana needed someone to step up at the guard position with starters Brandon Whitney and Aanen Moody not playing Tuesday at Dahlberg Arena.
There weren’t many options as the Griz dressed nine players and played only eight with Whitney sidelined with a right leg injury that he suffered Friday. Moody was out with an illness as a flu was going through the team, according to head coach Travis DeCuire said.
Redshirt junior Jonathan Brown came to the rescue off the bench and showed he could handle a bigger load while the Griz played their fourth game in six days. He scored five of his 13 points during a crucial stretch to close the first half as the Griz overcame a slow offensive start and built a double-digit lead.
They didn’t allow that lead to dip below six points in the second half as they picked up a 63-51 win over in-state NAIA opponent MSU-Northern. The win improved UM’s record to 3-3 as it closed out its first homestand of the season with a 3-1 mark.
“I thought that he took advantage of the opportunity,” DeCuire said of Brown. “I think that’s the biggest thing is guys that aren’t where they want to be in a rotation, when other guys are out, it’s an opportunity to earn more minutes. I think he really stepped in and did that.”
Brown is no stranger to playing against NAIA opponents. He earned NAIA All-America third-team honors last year while at Central Methodist in Missouri after he began his college career at NCAA Division II Fresno Pacific in California.
Brown started an 8-0 close to the first half by sinking a 3-pointer after UM’s lead was cut to 25-20. He showed off his improving defense with a pair of steals in that stretch, one of which he turned into to a highlight reel fast break dunk as the Griz took a 33-20 halftime lead.
Brown scored nine points on 4-of-4 shooting in the first half while collecting three steals against one turnover with primary ball handler Whitney out. He mixed in layups, including a euro-step, to finish with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting after he played all 20 minutes in the second half and ended the game with a career-high 35 minutes played.
“He’s doing a better job focusing on the defensive side of the ball,” DeCuire said of his athletic guard who showed he’s capable of making explosive plays. “He’s understanding how we play, which provided him more opportunities.”
UM’s lead never fell below six points in the second half, which came in big part to forward Dischon Thomas. He established himself in the paint as he scored 11 of his 14 points after halftime.
Northern had been having success shutting down inside scoring early in the game by sagging off the 3-point line as UM was missing top 3-pointer shooter Moody. Thomas bullied a defender down low to score a basket right after he subbed in and UM’s lead had gotten down to 37-31.
He then showed his shooting abilities as a 6-foot-9 forward who shot 42.6% on 3-pointers last year. He sunk a long 2-pointer to create a 44-31 lead.
Then another strong take at the rim made it 46-36 as he showed the type of physical presence he was expected to bring to UM after transferring from Colorado State. His hook in the lane made it 52-43 after UM’s lead had been cut to six points.
“He worked a little harder to get his touches,” DeCuire said of the second half. “I think in the first half it was hard to get it in to him. He did a better job of getting the ball in the right spots. He was just far more aggressive and way more focused than he was in the first.”
Josh Bannan posted a double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, all game highs, after being named the Big Sky player of the week earlier in the day. He scored 12 of his points in the first half and started a 16-5 close to the half with a hook shot off the glass. Josh Vazquez followed with his 100th career 3-pointer to make it 22-15.
The Griz could’ve put the game out of reach early in the second half, but the offense struggled again like early in the first half. Meanwhile, Northern used its speed to get open 3-pointers and make five of its first 12 attempts in the second half after going 2 of 10 in the first half.
Tanner McCliment-Call led the Lights with 14 points and was one of three MSU-Northern players to make two 3-pointers. Guarding that many shooters wasn’t easy given that UM was missing two of its starting guards.
“That’s huge because those are our two best perimeter defenders,” DeCuire said. “You take our two best defenders out and two of our best playmakers out and we’re not going to score as many points or defend as well.”
