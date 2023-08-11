MISSOULA — Former Montana football player Jonny Varona and his family have been devastated by the fires in Hawaii this week.

Varona, a Washington native who played defensive tackle and helped the Grizzlies to a FCS national championship in 2001, lives in Lahaina on the island of Maui and is employed as a firefighter.

He has been battling the fires and in the process has lost his home along with a surf school and a café he and his wife started. His wife's family home has also burned to the ground.

Jonny and Aina Varona have two children, Kimo and Kini. A GoFundMe page has been set up by Trinidad Sanchez to help the family and $15,475 has been raised.

To help, log on to: https: gofundme.com/f/griz-family-affected-by-lahaina-fire