MISSOULA — Montana was playing with a lead in the second half for the first time this season, but that lead was slowly evaporating Thursday at Dahlberg Arena.
The Griz had led by 17 in the first half, 16 early in the second half and by 15 points with 12:51 to play. They then had a scoreless drought of 6:16, but the defense stood tall despite foul trouble and kept the lead from slipping past 11 at 54-43 with 7:48 to play.
Josh Bannan and Brandon Whitney helped the Griz rediscover their offense with 10 points in less than three minutes. Meanwhile, the defense held St. Thomas to one field goal over the next 5:46 as the Griz kept their lead between 12 and 19 points.
The result was Montana (1-2) picking up its first win of the season, 78-59 over St. Thomas (2-2) on the opening day of the Zootown Classic. The Griz return to action 7:30 pm. Friday against Merrimack, which lost 73-54 to Troy in the tournament opener.
“That’s always the challenge: Good basketball teams can defend well enough to win when the offense isn’t clicking,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “That’s been a challenge for us for a couple years. We hadn’t been able to win those types of games. I think it was huge, especially since we had different lineups in. It's always a good sign when multiple guys are playing their role.”
Bannan, a preseason All-Big Sky pick, ended the scoring drought with two free throws and a jumper to push the lead to 58-43. His 3-pointer from the right wing earlier in the half had ended another scoreless drought of 3:53 to open the half as St. Thomas got within 11 again at 43-32.
Those were all clutch points on a big night as Bannan nearly had a triple-double with 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He had a career-high 17 rebounds and six assists, also a career high, signs of his offseason work. He had booked a double-double by the time the Griz took a 43-28 halftime lead as he mixed in jumpers, layups and floaters by showing the work he put in on his shooting.
Bannan's presence down low as forward Dischon Thomas dealt with foul trouble helped the Griz post a 42-31 rebounding edge after they had been outrebounded by 13 through their first two games. Montana had sprinted out to an 11-0 lead in the opening 3:12 by grabbing the first five rebounds, including three offensive boards that led to five second-chance points.
“We locked in on the defensive end,” Bannan said of the final eight minutes. “Getting stops is going to be huge for us throughout this year. I think we put a bit more of an emphasis on that.
“Your defense can drive your offense, but your offense should never drive your defense. Missing shots should never affect your motor on the defensive end. I think when you miss shots, you have to be even more locked in and disciplined on the defensive end. I think we did a pretty good job of doing that.”
After two Thomas free throws, Whitney drained a jumper, converted an and-1 and made two more free throws to push the lead to 65-47 with 3:49 to play. He finished with 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Aanen Moody also showed his disruptiveness by collecting two steals and scoring six points during that key second-half stretch. The Griz logged eight steals, blocked five shots and posted a 12-9 edge in turnovers forced after they had turned over the ball 29 total times in their first two games.
Moody scored 15 points and had a team-high three 3-pointers. The Griz hit three of their first five 3-point attempts, Josh Vazquez hit back-to-back triples right before halftime, and Bannan, Lonnell Martin Jr. and Moody made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the second half for a 52-36 lead.
They held St. Thomas to 34% (17 of 50) from the field, including just three field goals in the final 13:53. UM had entered the game with the worst field goal defense in the country (64.2%).
“I think they remembered how they got the lead and went back to that,” DeCuire said of the final eight minutes. “Getting the ball inside and playing high percentage. We tightened up defensively, didn’t gamble so much. I thought we gave up a couple open shots that should have never taken place, they didn’t earn those shots. I think we just got back to the basics and the things that built the lead and we were able to build it back up a little bit.”
Troy 73, Merrimack 54
Merrimack, Montana’s opponent on Friday, opened the Zootown Classic with a 73-54 loss to Troy in the first game of the tournament Thursday.
Troy owned a 16-3 edge in offensive rebounds, leading to a 15-1 advantage in second-chance points. The Trojans finished with a 44-25 edge in total rebounds. Their domination down low led to a 44-14 difference in points in the paint.
Kieffer Punter led Troy with 14 points, going 8 of 9 at the free throw line. Duke Miles added 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field. Nelson Phillips and Jackson Field both grabbed seven rebounds.
Merrimack’s Jordan Derkack nearly had a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds, going 7 of 8 on free throws. Javon Bennett added 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting and four assists. Ziggy Reid chipped in 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting.
