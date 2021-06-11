MISSOULA — A familiar name is coming back to the Montana Lady Griz.
The program announced Friday afternoon on social media and in a press release that former Missoula Big Sky standout, and member of one of the Grizzlies most notable basketball families, Joslyn Tinkle is joining the Lady Griz coaching staff as an assistant to round out first-year head coach Brian Holsinger's staff.
On a quiet Friday afternoon in June, some exciting news to take into the weekend: Joslyn Tinkle has joined the Lady Griz coaching staff.— Montana Lady Griz (@MontanaGrizWBB) June 11, 2021
Read all about it: https://t.co/t9SWTdPWeF pic.twitter.com/ATcLFg9Bm6
In high school Tinkle was the 2008 and 2009 Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year in Montana and she propelled that dominant prep career to one of the best landing spots in collegiate women's hoops. She played at Stanford where she played in three Final Fours and went 137-10 in college. She averaged 7.7 points per game for her career in college.
She was inducted into the Montana High School Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
She later played pro ball in the WNBA and overseas in Hungary, Turkey and Australia. She was born in Europe where her father Wayne Tinkle played professionally before he eventually returned to Missoula — where he played in college — to coach the Griz men's hoops team to three NCAA Tournament appearances.
Wayne most recently led the Oregon State Beavers to a surprise run to the NCAA Elite Eight during the 2021 tournament.
The Montana lineage doesn't stop there for Joslyn and the Tinkle family.
Her mother Lisa Tinkle is a member of the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame for her distinguished career with the Lady Griz.
Joslyn's brother Tres Tinkle played for Wayne at Oregon State after he starred for Missoula Hellgate where he was also a two-time Montana Gatorade Player of the Year winner. Tres recently wrapped up his first pro season in the G League.
Her sister Elle won a Class AA state title at Big Sky before she was an all-WCC guard at Gonzaga. She set the school record in Spokane in games played at 142 over her career and she was the first Gonzaga women's hoops player to also earn her nursing degree.
Calling the Tinkles the royal family of Missoula hoops may be overkill, but it is backed up by their accomplishments.
“It’s still a little surreal because this place means so much to me," Joslyn said in a UM Sports Information press release. "It’s a special, special place, and that’s a feeling that’s never left me. This program has always meant an incredible amount to me and Missoula has always held a big place in my heart. To be able to come back, I couldn’t be more excited.”
Joslyn in the third Montana assistant to join Holsinger's staff. Former Lady Griz player Jordan Sullivan was retained from former coach Mike Petrino's staff and the squad later added Nate Harris, who is from Ronan and played his college ball at Montana Tech. Holsinger was hired in April from the women's basketball program Oregon State, where Wayne still leads the men's program.
“Basketball has taken me to a lot of incredible places and given me some incredible opportunities," Joslyn said in the release. "I want to share all that with these young women and make this the most incredible experience for them.”
