BILLINGS — Set with his prior commitment to suit up to play for Montana Tech football this fall, Billings Central alum Kade Boyd was counting down the days until he was able to put on the pads again.

He thought it would be in Butte until Montana defensive analyst Tim Hauck, back in his second stint on the coaching staff, gave him a call.

He asked if it wasn't too late for Boyd — a former all-state running back and safety for the Rams — to consider playing for the Grizzlies. Hauck, a former assistant at both the NFL and collegiate levels, said to Boyd that he thought the incoming freshman could cut it in a NCAA Division I secondary.

Considering the fact that Boyd called UM his "dream school," hearing that comment from one of the Griz coaches was music to his ears.

"One of the biggest things during the phone call was just (Hauck) trying to tell me that he believes I could play at that level and at that D-I collegiate level," Boyd said. "That kind of inspired me a lot, hearing that from him, obviously, just because he's seen a lot. So him believing in me is a big contributing factor."

And with that praise, as confirmed by Boyd both on social media and in a phone call to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Tuesday night, he is now Missoula-bound.

After a great conversation with @Coach_Hauck i would like to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB 🐻 pic.twitter.com/P7Jx4c52Cz — Kade Boyd (@KadeBoyd7) June 6, 2023

Central's all-time leading rushing touchdowns leader and an integral part in the Rams' last two Class A state championship game appearances, the recently graduated Boyd (who will be a preferred walk-on at Montana) originally committed to play for the Orediggers in January.

But the idea of competing at the highest level in his home state — and playing with friend and Central teammate Clay Oven, also a UM commit, once again — enticed Boyd and influenced him to make the move to learn under Hauck and the rest of staff, likely as a safety, he said.

Expressing that he was a bit disappointed when the Griz didn't come calling earlier in his recruiting process, Boyd was thrilled to finally hear something back, even if his move to Butte was mere weeks away.

"When that opportunity got slid across the table, I don't think I could pass up on that," Boyd said. "I'm very excited, just because I always want to push myself to be the best player that I can be, so I feel like I can do that playing at the highest level here in Montana.

"(Clay's) the main reason why. That's my brother right there. Just to get another four or five years with that dude, I can't wait."

Boyd will be one of five former Billings high school football standouts on the Griz roster next season along with Oven, freshman defensive lineman Jaxon Tucker (Billings West), junior wide receiver Junior Bergen (Billings Senior) and redshirt senior cornerback Trevin Gradney (West).

Montana's 2023 season will begin when it hosts Butler on Sept. 2 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.