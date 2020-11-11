The Montana soccer team added eight players Wednesday when the NCAA's early signing period began for all sports except football.
Highlighting the signees is Kalispell Flathead senior Skyleigh Thompson. She joins three athletes from Washington — Lena Beaufait of Seattle, Bella O’Brien of Federal Way and Maddie Seelhoff of Snohomish — three athletes from Colorado — Ally Henrikson of Pueblo, Ava Samuelson of Louisville and Delaney Lou Schorr of Fort Collins — and Riley O’Brien of Huntington Beach, California.
“This is a group that is immensely talented,” third-year Griz coach Chris Citowicki said in a news release. “I was watching their film the other day, and it’s amazing how much talent is in this group.
“Now that I’m used to the Big Sky (Conference), I feel like this group is going to be very dominant for many, many years.”
Citowicki added: “The first two years, it was about getting my bearings and figuring out where Montana is as a program. How does it fit into the Big Sky, the region, nationally?
“Now that I know where these upper mid-major programs are within our region -- Gonzaga, Boise, Wyoming -- those are the ones we want to compete with in recruiting in addition to trying to out-recruit the Big Sky.
“Those are the type of kids we’re getting now, who could be going to schools like that but are selecting to come here instead. When I look at these players, they can compete at that level. That’s what I’m excited about.”
Thompson will make it four Montana natives on the Griz roster, joining Bozeman's Alexa Coyle, Missoula Sentinel's Quinn Peacock and Columbia Falls' Josie Windauer. Recruited as a forward, she scored 24 goals as a junior and 17 as senior.
Riley O’Brien and Schorr are also forwards. O’Brien plays high-level club soccer in Southern California for Slammers FC ECNL. Schorr plays with Arsenal Colorado.
The trio will give the Grizzlies even greater depth up front, joining current freshmen Josie Windauer and Meredith Udovich, who are playing alongside scorers like seniors Alexa Coyle, Mimi Eiden and Taylor Stoeger.
The addition of Beaufait, an outside back, Henrikson, a center back, and Seelhoff, another outside back, addresses the back line. Samuelson, who can play either outside back or on the wing up front, is another potential defender.
Bella O’Brien, whose dad is the technical director for the Pacific Northwest Soccer Club, is the only midfielder in the class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.