Montana's cross country program had two high finishes at the LC State Invitational Saturday in Lewiston, Idaho, with Annie Hill placing fourth in the women's 5K (17:22) and Rogelio Mares finishing sixth in the men's 8K (24:53).
Overall, the Griz men and women — who both were competing without some of their top runners — finished in third place, behind Idaho and Gonzaga and ahead of Bushnell, Central Washington, Eastern Oregon, Lewis-Clark State and Willamette.
Hill, a Kalispell Glacier grad who is in her first season at Montana after beginning her collegiate career at Colorado, had a strong performance for the second week in a row. Last week, she won the Montana Open with a time of 17:13.
Of the 63 female runners, Montana had five place in the top 25, with Bridget Boyle (18:20, 13th), Iris McKean (18:48, 17th), Kayla Ingraham (18:52, 18th) and Shay Pederson (19:09, 23rd) joining Hill.
Hill and Boyle were right in line with last week's times, while Pederson ran a lifetime best by 16 seconds.
Will Dauenhauer (25:15) placed 14th out of 79 male runners, with Cooper Morris (25:37, 25th), Brady Woods (26:02, 31st) and Colin Shaules (26:19, 37th) also finishing in the top half.
The Grizzlies will now have a couple weeks to recuperate before traveling to Spokane, Washington, for the 2022 Big Sky Conference Championships (Oct. 29).
—UM sports information
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.