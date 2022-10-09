Montana's cross country program had two high finishes at the LC State Invitational Saturday in Lewiston, Idaho, with Annie Hill placing fourth in the women's 5K (17:22) and Rogelio Mares finishing sixth in the men's 8K (24:53).

Overall, the Griz men and women — who both were competing without some of their top runners — finished in third place, behind Idaho and Gonzaga and ahead of Bushnell, Central Washington, Eastern Oregon, Lewis-Clark State and Willamette.

Hill, a Kalispell Glacier grad who is in her first season at Montana after beginning her collegiate career at Colorado, had a strong performance for the second week in a row. Last week, she won the Montana Open with a time of 17:13. 

Of the 63 female runners, Montana had five place in the top 25, with Bridget Boyle (18:20, 13th), Iris McKean (18:48, 17th), Kayla Ingraham (18:52, 18th) and Shay Pederson (19:09, 23rd) joining Hill.

Hill and Boyle were right in line with last week's times, while Pederson ran a lifetime best by 16 seconds.

Will Dauenhauer (25:15) placed 14th out of 79 male runners, with Cooper Morris (25:37, 25th), Brady Woods (26:02, 31st) and Colin Shaules (26:19, 37th) also finishing in the top half.

The Grizzlies will now have a couple weeks to recuperate before traveling to Spokane, Washington, for the 2022 Big Sky Conference Championships (Oct. 29).

—UM sports information

