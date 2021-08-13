Rohrbach

Kalispell Glacier kicker Patrick Rohrbach has committed to Montana.

 HUNTER D’ANTUONO Flathead Beacon

MISSOULA — Montana picked up the first specialist in its 2022 recruiting class when it got a commitment Tuesday from Patrick Rohrbach, a kicker and punter from Kalispell Glacier.

Rohrbach shared his commitment on Twitter, writing: "After a great talk with @coach_rosy I am honored and blessed to have received and verbally committed to continue my academic and football career at the @umontana!!"

Rohrbach was an all-state honorable mention kicker in 2019 and an all-state honorable mention punter in 2020.

Rohrbach is the sixth known commit in UM's 2022 recruiting class and the fourth from Montana, joining Helena High quarterback Kaden Huot, Helena High linebacker/running back Marcus Evans and Hamilton quarterback/wide receiver/safety Tyson Rostad. The Grizzlies' two out-of-state commits are 3-star wide receiver Sam Alford of Utah and running back Eli Gillman of Minnesota.

