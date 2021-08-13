MISSOULA — Montana picked up the first specialist in its 2022 recruiting class when it got a commitment Tuesday from Patrick Rohrbach, a kicker and punter from Kalispell Glacier.
Rohrbach shared his commitment on Twitter, writing: "After a great talk with @coach_rosy I am honored and blessed to have received and verbally committed to continue my academic and football career at the @umontana!!"
After a great talk with @coach_rosy I am honored and blessed to have received and verbally committed to continue my academic and football career at the @umontana!!#GoGriz @Coach_Hauck @FBCoachShann pic.twitter.com/iiCR3RoFFQ— Patrick Rohrbach (@Patrick72980124) August 10, 2021
Rohrbach was an all-state honorable mention kicker in 2019 and an all-state honorable mention punter in 2020.
Rohrbach is the sixth known commit in UM's 2022 recruiting class and the fourth from Montana, joining Helena High quarterback Kaden Huot, Helena High linebacker/running back Marcus Evans and Hamilton quarterback/wide receiver/safety Tyson Rostad. The Grizzlies' two out-of-state commits are 3-star wide receiver Sam Alford of Utah and running back Eli Gillman of Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.