Cat Griz 2022

Montana's Patrick Rohrbach punts the ball as Montana State's Ravi Alston goes for the block last November during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

MISSOULA — When he was a kid growing up in Kalispell, Patrick Rohrbach used to fly model airplanes with his dad and dream of what it would be like to one day man the cockpit of a real fighter jet.

Now, the Montana freshman and reining FCS Punter of the Year will take a step toward realizing that dream as he trades his football pads for a flight suit.

