MISSOULA — Skyleigh Thompson saw the opening and shouted to Maysa Walters for the ball during Montana’s soccer exhibition game Monday at South Campus Stadium.
Thompson, a Kalispell native, timed her run perfectly as Walters, a Billings native, found a seam to play the ball through. She got her foot on the ball, stayed composed in the one-on-one situation against the Trinity Western goalie and slipped a shot past her and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead over the Canadian team that was the U Sports national runner-up last year.
The speedy sophomore forward scored that goal and nearly had two more when her shot from the 18-yard box went just over the crossbar and her shot from the right side went off the post. She did all that in the opening 27 minutes, giving a glimpse of how she could be a problem for opposing defenses as a potential bona fide scorer in coach Chris Citowicki’s system.
“My main goal is I want to make a name for myself in the Big Sky Conference this year,” she said ahead of the season opener Thursday. “I’ve had a lot of conversations with Chris about not waiting and just going now. Trying to just keep growing and trying to explode now and keep it going as opposed to waiting until I’m a junior or a senior. Start now, get that momentum going now and just keep on riding it.”
Thompson had those trio of scoring opportunities while playing the center forward position. Two of them came on runs she made when balls were played ahead to her. One came on a scramble after a corner kick as Trinity Western failed to clear the ball from the box.
Thompson feels the college-level conditioning has increased her speed, which was at an all-state level on the track in high school. Then there’s the strength training, which she feels has made her stronger so she can remain upright easier through contact as a 5-foot-5 athlete.
Combine her athleticism with her maturing IQ as a player and it excites Citowicki. In the past, he’s designed scoring attacks that come from the outside with balls crossed into the middle. With Thompson, attacks up the middle could become a more routine option.
“It’s that variety I love having,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve had it since I’ve been here. Sky will be amazing in it. It adds so much to the offense. Just so much unpredictability and the issues the center backs have to deal with, with trying to stop that kid. Even when she takes bad touches, she somehow shoves her body in the way and bruises you.”
Thompson also saw some action at right wing as younger players got to see the field during the 1-1 tie. She had two beautiful feeds that led to scoring opportunities, although UM failed to convert.
She also cleared a ball out of the defensive box after it rattled around among multiple players following a Trinity Western corner kick. Improving her defensive shape is something she’s working on this season.
Offense will be her forte, and she’s started to develop chemistry with Walters, an aggressive, technical midfielder who transferred from New Mexico. Walters knows what it’s like to be around good players in a successful program because the Lobos made the NCAA tournament twice and advanced to the second round once in her time there. She’s excited to get to play with Thompson for two seasons in Missoula.
“Her speed is unlike anyone else on the team,” she said. “And her work ethic, every day she comes to practice and she wants to work so hard. She’s always there to get better. I think with someone like that the ceiling is so high. She’s going to develop into such a great player because she sets her standards so high.”
Thompson came on stronger as her true freshman season progressed last year. She started the final eight matches and made 10 starts in total while playing in all 20 games.
As she learned the new offense, she finished third on the team with 24 shots and ranked fifth with seven points (three goals, one assist). She had totaled 53 goals and 20 assists as a four-time all-state selection at Kalispell Flathead.
“I’m a lot more confident in myself as a player this year,” she said. “I came into college and tried to change a lot of things because I was a little bit insecure like, ‘Oh, I need to switch this and change this.’ But I even remind the freshmen now you were recruited for a reason, you know what to do, just be yourself and everything will work out from there.”
Thompson and the Griz open the regular season this week hosting the Rumble in the Rockies featuring Creighton, Pittsburgh and Gonzaga. They play Creighton 4 p.m. Thursday and Pittsburgh 4 p.m. Sunday.
Citowicki made it clear the goal is to win an NCAA tournament game after the Griz made the national tourney three times in his first four years while capturing two Big Sky regular-season titles and three conference tourney crowns. Having a new and improved offensive weapon in Thompson could possibly help them take that step.
“I feel like our peak is ’24 when that kid’s a senior. I think she’ll be untouchable,” Citowicki said. “This year, she’ll be very hard to stop. But give her another year and she’ll be just a monster.”
