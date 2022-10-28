MISSOULA — The Montana's men's and women's cross country teams ran to eighth- and ninth-place finishes at the Big Sky Conference Championships on Friday morning in Cheney, Washington.
The Grizzlies had five individuals who placed in the top 50 of the men's or women's races, led by senior and Kalispell Glacier grad Annie Hill, at 26th.
Montana's men finished in eighth place, with 215 points. While the Grizzlies were hoping to be a little higher in the rankings, they were significantly ahead of ninth-place Sacramento State (260) and last-place Northern Colorado (291), and were just a single point behind both Eastern Washington and Idaho State, who tied for sixth place with 214 points.
Prior to the meet, head coach Doug Fraley felt as if Hill – Montana's senior transfer from Colorado – could contend for a top-quarter finish in the women's field, and she was near that, placing 26th out of 78 runners with a 5k time of 17:39.4. It was the best individual performance by a Grizzly since Beatrix Frissell placed 12th at the 2020-21 meet.
Following Hill, however, there was a steep dropoff, leading to the ninth-place team finish (233 points).
Frissell, who was not running at full strength, was second among the Griz women, placing 53rd (18:39.0), followed by Bridget Boyle (18:40.3, 54th), Jaylyn Hallgrimson (18:51.4, 58th) and Iris McKean (18:52.0, 59th). Kayla Ingraham (19:04.9, 65th), Shay Pederson (19:16.1, 67th) and Abby Sherwood (20:16.7, 75th) also competed for Montana, which finished one spot ahead of where it did a season ago, when the Grizzlies placed 10th in the 11-team Big Sky.
Senior Rogelio Mares clocked in first among Griz runners in the men's 8k race, at 38th (25:13.0), which ranked in the upper-half of the 79-runner field. Nathan Carter, who had been Montana's top male runner throughout the fall, placed 43rd (25:17.2).
Maxwell Scott (25:31.1, 47th) – who ran a personal-best time in his debut meet of 2022 – and Will Dauenhauer (25:34.7, 48th) were also in the top 50, followed by Brady Woods (25:45.9, 56th), Cooper Morris (25:56.3, 58th) and Lane Cole (PR 26:15.9, 63rd). Colin Shaules started the race but was unable to finish.
For the men, it was their third consecutive top-eight finish, after going four straight years finishing in 10th or 11th.
Montana will conclude its cross country season in two weeks at the NCAA Mountain Regional meet in Albuquerque, New Mexico (Nov. 11).
