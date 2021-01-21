MISSOULA — Montana picked up a commitment from a high school offensive lineman out of Kansas on Thursday.
Bo Kinney is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound right tackle from Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas. He's a senior and a member of the 2021 recruiting class.
100% committed @GrizCoachGreen @CoachGermer pic.twitter.com/0oQlmmZ7pP— Bo Kinney (@BoKinney7) January 21, 2021
Kinney made his commitment on Twitter by writing: "I would first like to thank all the coaches who have coached me throughout my football career and have helped push me to be the best football player I could be. I would also like to thank my family for pushing me every day to be a better person and a better athlete. Most importantly, I would like to thank the Lord for blessing me with the ability to play the sport that I love.
"Thank you to the coaches at Blue Valley High School for teaching me life lessons I will never forget and helping me reach the next level of football, and to all the college coaches who recruited me and believed I could play at the next level.
"I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Montana. Go Griz."
Kinney is a third-generation college football player. His grandfather, Jeff Kinney, was an All-American running back for Nebraska, was the No. 23 pick in the 1972 NFL Draft and played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
His father, also named Jeff, was a quarterback at Illinois. His brother, Walker Kinney, is currently at LSU as a redshirt freshman quarterback.
Kinney had a walk-on offer from Nebraska and offers from Northern Michigan, Bethel College and Independence Community College.
Kinney has been invited to participate in the Six Star Football camp and combine this May. Six Star Football scout Anthony Alfieri broke down Kinney's strengths and weaknesses, calling him "one of the more impressive big men in the Kansas City metro area."
"A big and long frame at 6-5, 250, Kinney is a leverage guy that uses (it) well," Alfieri wrote. "A guy that uses very good footwork and moves well, has the ability to pull well and make some nice blocks using his footwork. Good leverage player with a 6-5, 250 frame, has big time potential to dominate in the trenches.
"Could use some more weight as an OL prospect to give him more power. Could be more physical and rough on his one-on-one matchups."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.