MISSOULA — Kevin Macias reaches down to touch the grass every time he takes the field.
The Montana senior kicker will then point up to the sky. It’s his way to give thanks to God for all he’s been able to achieve.
Macias started that tradition when he was a young soccer player in Arizona. He continued it when he began football in high school, went to play at junior college and made it to the Pac-12 before deciding to spend his final season at Montana.
The move to Missoula was quite the leap outside his comfort zone. Macias had spent his life in Arizona, growing up in Mesa and going to college in Scottsdale and Tempe, all within a 20-minute drive of each other while being surrounded by family.
This opportunity at Montana was something he couldn’t pass up, even as he recently became a first-time father. He was finally being given the chance to kick field goals after being limited to kickoffs and punts his previous five years in college. He felt like he was wanted at UM.
“I’ve learned to try to enjoy every moment and if an opportunity is there, definitely go for it,” he said. “You’ve got to take chances in life and do what you love. Football was a sport I fell in love with later in life, and to see where it’s taken me and the skills I’ve developed and the friendships and relationships I’ve made, it’s been amazing.”
As much as Macias had to be up for a journey into the unknown, so too did Griz coach Bobby Hauck. He wasn’t able to go see Macias in person, an important part of evaluating kickers and punters, because of the NCAA’s coronavirus restrictions.
Fortunately, Hauck had a trusty friend in Shawn Slocum, who was Macias’ special teams coordinator at Arizona State the previous three seasons. Slocum gave a glowing review of Macias, who has lived up to expectations.
“He’s quiet, but he’s a good dude,” Hauck said. “I think the guys enjoy him. He’s very focused on his job, which I like. He’s quietly a competitive guy. He wants to be good. That was the word on him.
“And then getting to know Kevin, he’s an awesome guy. He’s married, has a child, just a very mature guy, which is what it kind of takes to walk in and be in the situation he’s in.”
Which football?
Macias thought he was finished with football when he concluded his high school senior season in the fall of 2015.
He transitioned to playing soccer in the winter, a rarity across high schools because of the warm location. During the middle of the season, he got a letter inviting him to a football kicking camp.
Macias did well enough at the camp that he got a junior college offer from Scottsdale Community College. It was the only offer he had because of his late start in the recruiting process, but he wanted to give football a shot at the next level.
“It was a tough transition,” he said, “because when I told my family I wanted to play football in college, they were all like, ‘All this time dedicated to soccer,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I know.’”
Macias had played soccer as long as he can remember, both at his schools and on club teams. He played all over the field, from center back to midfield to forward to goalkeeper.
It was his freshman year of high school when he played football for the first time by following in the footsteps of his four older brothers, who all played soccer also. They were all linemen on the football field, so Macias thought he would play on the line, but it didn’t take long before he moved to special teams his freshman year.
“I had been pretty much all about soccer, but I just fell in love with not just the kicking but football as a whole,” he said. “I felt like it was more my opportunity and I definitely wanted to do that.”
After two years at community college, Macias took an opportunity to walk on at Arizona State with help from his kicking coaches over the years, Luis Zendejas and Sam Watts. He grew up loving to go to ASU games with his oldest brother, Alfredo Macias, who was in the college band.
Alfredo graduated with his theater degree and is now working as a stage manager on Broadway in New York. Macias learned the importance of hard work from Alfredo specifically and his family generally, getting toughened up by his older brothers over the years.
“I look up to my oldest brother a lot just because I see how he went to college, got the degree he wanted to do, he’s pursuing that degree and he’s loving his job,” Kevin said. “I could see that, just doing what you love to do.”
Football and fatherhood
Macias has had a special person in attendance the past few home games: his newborn son.
Macias and his wife Ashley had a baby boy, Kylian, in August. He got to hold his son for only a little less than a week before he had to come to Montana for fall camp when he got cleared eligibility-wise to take advantage of the extra season the NCAA gave athletes because of COVID.
Macias spent several weeks limited to talking with his wife and to his son on the phone or on Facetime. The two of them finally moved up to Missoula in late September, reuniting the trio.
“When I talk to him a lot, he’s always smiling and just laughing,” Macias said of his son. “Don’t know what he’s saying. Don’t know what’s on his mind. But he’s definitely babbling whatever’s coming to mind. I just absolutely love it and adore him.”
Macias has found his footing on the field in recent weeks. He's become more consistent kicking field goals and hasn’t missed any extra points.
He’s done that while trying to balance a new role on a new team with being at a new school in a new town and with now having a kid.
“It’s not super hard. I just wish I had more time, more hands,” he said. “It’s a lot, but I think I’m doing pretty well right now. At first it was crazy, but now I’ve gotten into a routine, so it’s been easier.”
Fortunately, specialists don’t have as much film study as offensive or defensive players. That helps ease the juggling act, and how he’s done that has impressed Hauck.
“He’s all about his family, his wife and child, which is cool,” he said. “He has a very mature outlook on things, which is good to see. You have to put your priorities where they need to be, and I think he certainly does.”
Macias is still figuring out what he wants to do with his life after football. He’ll graduate with a degree in sociology from UM after previously studying business in junior college.
He does want to give pro football a shot. His belief in himself and his hard work have already carried him this far.
“I want to really think about what’s best for myself and my family and my future,” he said. “That’s what led me here.”
